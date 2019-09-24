Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his department imposed a $20 booking fee and a $16 daily “pay to stay” fee in the jail about five years ago.
Fitzgerald said he saw too many inmates eligible for Huber work-release privileges who didn’t seek a job because they didn’t want to pay the $16 fee for work release. He decided those inmates needed to pay that cost, whether they worked or not.
“It’s worked out fine,” Fitzgerald said. “We were trying to encourage people to go out and get jobs or go to school. We didn’t want them to just sit in jail. It got people to get out of here. We don’t want them to come back; we want them to get jobs and make money.”
A recent survey by Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism shows that at least 23 of the 72 Wisconsin counties have some type of daily fee to be in a jail. Trempealeau County charges $12 daily, Jackson County charges $10 daily, and Rusk County charges $10 the first day, and $5 daily after that, the report states.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he is exploring the idea of new fees.
“We’d have to look at what is feasible and what is reasonable,” Kowalczyk said. “We’ll have to do some research and call some other counties to see what they are doing. We’re in the early stages.”
Kowalczyk noted his jail population on Tuesday was 140 inmates. If he charged a $5 daily fee, that would be $700 to help offset jail costs, he said.
“I think $5 is a good starting point,” he said.
To have Huber work-release in Chippewa County, an inmate pays $17 a day to leave the jail. That money is easily collected.
“That’s a guarantee; they don’t go out the door until it’s paid,” Kowalczyk said.
However, Kowalczyk said his concern is it could be challenging collecting the pay-to-stay fee.
“You could deny some privileges, like the canteen (in-jail store),” he said.
Like Barron County, Eau Claire County has a $5 “sit fee” that is charged to Huber-eligible inmates who opt not to leave the jail and go to work, said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. He pointed out many employers offer to pick up inmates at the jail, bring them to work, then return them to jail at the end of the day.
“It’s an incentive to get them out,” Cramer said of the sit fee. “There are opportunities to work for a lot of these folks. If they are in the secured jail (without work-release privileges), you don’t pay that fee.”
Cramer said there has been some discussion on daily booking fees, but he would rather look at other areas.
“We’ll try to recoup on medical fees if we can,” Fitzgerald said.
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the County Board approved a $25 booking fee in May. However, that fee is only collected upon conviction.
Dunn County doesn’t have a pay-to-stay program.
“I don’t think I could get that passed,” Bygd said.
“That’s kind of punishing someone before they are convicted of a crime.”
Wisconsin is among at least 40 states where some inmates are required to pay daily room and board fees, according to the report by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Judge Lynn Adelman for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin found that a fee did not violate the prohibition against subjecting a detainee to punishment before conviction.
Under Wisconsin law, pay-to-stay can apply to the entire period of time the person is in jail, including pretrial detention. It is then up to the counties whether they want to charge only sentenced inmates or also charge those who are not sentenced.
Wisconsin Watch got pay-to-stay and booking information for 60 of 72 Wisconsin counties. Of those, 36 county jails charge a booking fee, and 17 counties charge for both booking and pay-to-stay. Eighteen charge neither a booking fee nor a pay-to-stay fee. The average daily pay-to-stay fee is $13 a day.