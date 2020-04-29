Mitch Daniels hopped out of his vehicle in the Menards parking lot Wednesday afternoon and reached into his pocket for his face mask.
Daniels, 32, of Eau Claire, has three children ages 6 and younger, and he’s been staying busy making tables and work benches. That led to his trip to Menards for lumber supplies. However, Daniels wasn’t happy about the requirement he don the mask to enter the store.
“I think it’s more about liability,” Daniels said. “It’s more of a band-aid than anything. I find it frustrating. But here I am, shopping.”
Menards was the first area business to require masks. This week, the Family Fare grocery stores in Chippewa Falls and town of Lafayette followed suit. Family Fare officials declined to comment further Wednesday.
It is unclear if other area businesses will follow.
Festival Foods spokesman Brian Stenzel said that all employees will be required to wear masks while working beginning on Saturday.
“Festival Foods encourages our guests to wear a mask while shopping, but that is not required,” Stenzel said.
Jeff Abbott, Menards spokesman, said the company implemented the mask requirement in the Eau Claire locations on April 21, with an "evolving goal" of having them mandatory in all stores. He said the reaction from customers has been "overwhelmingly positive."
"We're simply trying to keep our store as a safe place for all," Abbott said.
Several customers at Menards said they supported the requirement. They noted that masks are sold at the front of the store if they didn’t bring one into the building.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said 23-year-old Justin Lynner of Eau Claire. “They are taking better precautions than other stores. I appreciate that they are taking this step. A dollar for a mask is a good thing, if it means someone else doesn’t get sick.”
Rusty Rollings, 62, of Menomonie, also praised the decision.
“I think it’s a good idea until they give the ‘all-clear,’” Rollings said. “They are doing a good job. It makes you feel a little better.”
Rollings said he would prefer that an across-the-board policy be implemented for all businesses.
Jim Kling, 76, sat in his car while his wife did some quick shopping. He said he supports the mask requirement.
“I’m certainly worried,” Kling said. “None of us have been tested, so it’s a little difficult to know who is carrying.”
Kling added that Menards has been upfront about the requirement, so people knew what to expect when they arrive. Menards also is taking temperatures of customers.
Not everyone was pleased with the requirement. Dave Finkler of Madison wasn’t aware of the policy.
“I saw the sign, I just turned around and left,” Finkler said. “I don’t think the mask will do anything, and I refuse to wear one.”