This weekend marks the beginning of the maple syrup harvesting season, a Chippewa Valley tradition that has endured for centuries.
Maple syrup has an extensive history in the region, and local author and historian Jean Hebert said the sweetener has established an important place in the history of this area.
“The history of maple syrup is important to this area, because it was the main standard of sweetening for the whole area for a long time,” Herbert said. “And it is still going and people still love it. It was a big part of the economy and is still a big part of the food industry. It has a deep history and more people should know about it.”
The history of maple syrup planted its roots when Native Americans taught settlers how to harvest it when they arrived on the continent. Maple sugar was the first type of sugar produced in North America and remained the standard sweetener until 1875.
“This is a great time of the year to talk about all of the history because people are just now starting to tap the trees,” Herbert said.
Hebert said a prominent figure in the local maple syrup community is John Roth, owner of Cadott-based food distributor Roth Sugar Bush. Roth started harvesting maple syrup in 1955 in a cast iron kettle he bought from the Amish, because, he said, “I needed more income and I needed a hobby.” The maple trees that surround his farm were ripe for tapping and 65 years later he and his wife continue to lead the pack in the local maple syrup industry.
Tom Hebert, Jean’s husband, occasionally helps the Roths in their pursuit of the natural sweetener, and Jean said his passion for the industry has inspired a deeper appreciation for the food.
“My husband loves maple syruping, loves making it and loves giving it away,” Herbert said. “He’s a dentist, so he can only do it during certain times of the year though. It is something he always looks forward to. Now that people know Tom makes it, people are always asking for it.”