EAU CLAIRE -- The aging Maples Mobile Home Park on the north side of Eau Claire has been sold to an adjacent business, which plans to permanently close the park by spring.
John Saxe, president of Ferrell Equipment & Supply, said the company purchased the mobile home park two weeks ago.
The 3-acre park, located at 1611 Western Ave., had about 45 trailers last year. Many were dilapidated and have been torn down.
“It’s going to be at least next year before we can expand into it,” Saxe said. “It’s really in bad condition. We have some professional cleaners over there, cleaning it up and making it safe.”
Saxe said the trailer park has some dangerous debris, from piles of asbestos to several broken toilets, just sitting on the ground.
“It’s everything from insulation to sheet metal to glass,” Saxe said. “It’s basically taking a house and blowing it up.”
Saxe said they’ve been going to each of the units, making sure they know which ones are occupied, and are removing the vacant and dilapidated ones.
“There are a lot of abandoned trailers we’re getting out of the way,” Saxe said. “We’ll be closing the trailer park by April 1 next year.”
Emily Shields, who used to manage the trailer park, said just 11 trailers, with perhaps 30 residents, remain in the park. While she moved out of her unit in February, she is still close with the remaining residents in their little community.
“There is a lot of high emotions around (the sale),” Shields said. “In the past (few days), they’ve taken out multiple trailers, multiple trees. There are still major concerns about what happens to the families who are still there."
Shields said there are multiple problems with water and gas lines and other issues below the ground.
“It wasn’t going to get better without moving everyone out and repairing all the underground infrastructure,” Shields said.
Saxe also is offering a financial incentive to the remaining residents to help them find new homes.
“We’re doing things to help them get better living conditions,” Saxe said.
Shields is appreciative of the offers, but she still fears the future for the remaining residents. Six of the 45 trailers in the park are privately owned; the rest pay roughly $340 per month in rent, she said. Not only is that far less expensive than other housing options in Eau Claire, many of the residents simply don’t have better options, often because they have criminal records that make it difficult to rent elsewhere, she added.
“Unfortunately, the outcome for 95% of the people are (living on) the streets or a hotel,” she said.
Shields praised Saxe for all the work he has done to improve the site in just the two weeks he’s owned it.
“He’s being very reasonable,” she said. “He really seems sympathetic. He’s making contact with families and finding out what they need; he answered every question.”
Ferrell Equipment & Supply was founded in 1968, and Saxe described the business as a construction supply house. The trailer park is immediately north of his business.
“We’re basically landlocked,” Saxe explained. “It’s the only property touching mine that is for sale. It may just become a yard for us.”
Saxe said he’s worked with city officials, but added he isn’t getting any public financial assistance.
“We probably paid too much for the property, and we’re paying the cleanup as well,” Saxe said.
Eau Claire Council President Terry Weld said city staff has been working with the families who are still living in the park.
“We all want healthy and safe housing,” Weld said. “Everyone has been working with the residents there and guiding them through the next step.”
Weld said it is “amazing” how the trailer court fell into disrepair, with so many dilapidated units.
“Those homes just aren’t built to last 50, 60, 70 years,” Weld said.