Emi Uelmen gets chills when she imagines runners finishing next year’s Eau Claire Marathon with a view of the architecturally imaginative arts center in the city’s downtown.
The race director is seeking approval next week from the City Council to change the early May event’s route to put an emphasis on downtown and give runners a more rousing end to the course instead of the traditional trudge up a hill into Carson Park.
“The finish that people are going to be coming into is so cool,” Uelmen said. “It’s what Eau Claire is becoming.”
On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on the new route, which changes the race’s starting and finish lines from Carson Park to downtown streets near Phoenix Park.
The new start line would be on the Madison Avenue bridge, which will close it to traffic until about 9:30 a.m. on race day, Sunday, May 3. Participants in the event’s 26.2-mile, 13.1-mile and five-kilometer races would all finish on Graham Avenue alongside the Pablo Center at the Confluence, which opened last September.
Located between the start and end is Phoenix Park, where the Eau Claire Marathon will have its usual race-day festivities including food vendors, a beer tent and other activities.
Going into their seventh year of organizing the race, Uelmen and her father, Pat Toutant, felt like they needed to change the course for variety’s sake, to showcase downtown’s revitalization and get rid of the uphill finish.
“We wanted to spice it up a little bit,” Uelmen said.
Even with the elimination of Carson Park, much of the long-distance race routes remains the same, with most of the changes coming at the beginning and end.
Runners in the two long-distance races will spend more time going through the Randall Park neighborhood early in the race before the course goes to First Avenue along Owen Park. Then things get familiar by going across the Phoenix Park bridge and heading to the city’s north side as the course has done in recent years.
The Blugold Mile — the leg of the race that goes through UW-Eau Claire — will follow a slightly different path this year to showcase a new archway, fountain and other improvements to the campus.
In recent years the race used the Water Street bridge on the return trip to Carson Park, but the new routes cross the Chippewa River via the university’s footbridge, head north on First Avenue, cross the Lake Street bridge into downtown and turn onto Graham Avenue to finish.
The move to downtown also greatly improves the five-kilometer route, Uelmen said, which was previously limited to streets and trails close to Carson Park.
In addition to considering runners, the race directors also had spectators in mind when designing the new course. With the route passing multiple times through the downtown area, it will be easier for spectators to walk to the next spot where they can cheer on friends or relatives running in the races. Uelmen suggested that spectators could also stop into a downtown restaurant, coffee shop or store as they’re waiting for runners to reach the next spot to watch their progress.
“We’re hoping it makes for a day experience for people,” she said.
Before seeking the City Council’s approval, the race’s organizers sought consent from downtown businesses to make sure they were on board with having a much bigger role than previous years when just one leg of the race passed by their front doors.
Three downtown business groups provided letters of support for the race.
“As a (business improvement district) we appreciate the opportunity to host runners, their supporters and race enthusiasts,” Julia Johnson, chairwoman of the North Barstow BID wrote in a letter to the city. The South Barstow BID and Downtown Eau Claire Inc. also backed the new race routes.
Several individual businesses also expressed their support, including downtown athletics supply store Blue Ox Running, 417 S. Barstow St., which is owned by the winner of the 2019 men’s marathon.
“Yes! Yes! Yes! Let’s do it!” Adam Condit wrote in his letter. “This is an event our business communities are looking forward to every year regardless of industry.”
While the race is moving its home base out of Eau Claire’s biggest park for a smaller one in a more urban location, Uelmen said Phoenix Park has more area than the large parking lot the event used in Carson Park.
Traffic flow is also expected to improve with the change in location. Only two roads lead into Carson Park and they’re only open to emergency vehicles during the race. Uelmen noted there are multiple streets around the downtown area that will be open so people can get to Phoenix Park. Participant parking is also expected to be better next year because lots and ramps will be open as the race is on a Sunday when downtown office buildings are closed.