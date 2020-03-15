Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ order to close state K-12 schools to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus will likely increase the need for day care services.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is making an effort to assist employees dealing with that issue, brought by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. According to a news release from the system:
Those who can watch the child of a local health care provider are asked to send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org and include some key information. The information will then be posted on an internal board where a health care worker may be reaching out to them.
The following information is sought:
• Name.
• Age.
• City of residence.
• Days and time of availability.
• Age groups they are willing to provide care for (infants, toddlers, teens).
• Any special qualifications such as CPR or formal training.
• If they have transportation and how far they are willing to travel to provide child care.
• Anything else they think may be relevant.
“It really is a matter of being proactive, sort of anticipating needs as this health situation continues to unfold,” Marshfield system spokesman Matt Schneider said. “We obviously recognize, with the governor making the decision to close the schools, that would have an impact on staff. We also recognize we need to do everything we can to maintain an optimal workforce.”
As of Sunday, Wisconsin has 33 cases of COVID-19. No cases have been reported in Eau Claire County, and the closest to the Chippewa Valley is a single case in Pierce County.
The Marshfield system is not yet at the point that workers are calling to say they will miss work on a given day because their children are home from school.
“But we’re anticipating that, knowing that many of our staff members do have young school-age children,” Schneider said, “and that puts them in a really tough situation: They have to pick home needs or professional needs.”
Marshfield system officials continue working to stay ahead of the rapidly changing coronavirus situation. Key points of concern are what Schneider called the three S’s: staff, space and supplies.
“We’re constantly evaluating how to manage those three things,” he said.
With an increased number of people going into the emergency or urgent care departments out of worries created by the virus, Schneider advises that patients use the telephone before they drive to the facilities.
“We want them to call and kind of do a symptom check and a risk assessment, and then a decision as to whether not they should just quarantine in place or if they have other compounding or serious medical conditions that would require some medical attention (and) they should plan to bring them in,” he said.
Marshfield Clinic Health System patients can contact the Nurse Line at 844-342-6276 with questions about whether an in-person visit is necessary.
Another helpful online resource is Care My Way, a sort of virtual doctor visit.
It’s available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Each session costs $40, and patients can pay with any major credit card at the time of service. For more information visit marshfieldclinic.org/care-my-way or call 844-CAREWAY (227-3929).
“Then you’re not putting yourself or others at risk; you’re using technology to your advantage,” Schneider said.
The oft-repeated health guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19 also are advised:
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Stay home when you’re sick, and avoid contact with people who are already sick.
• Sanitize commonly-used surfaces and objects.
• Avoid unnecessary travel and large social gatherings.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Practice proper cough etiquette.
• If you become ill with flu or coronavirus symptoms, call your doctor first before coming to a health care clinic or hospital.