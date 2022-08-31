EAU CLAIRE — A Maryland man has been selected to become the next chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
Derek White replaces Theresa Hillis, who retired in June after four years in that position.
White will oversee the Eau Claire YMCA, Chippewa Falls YMCA, YMCA Camp Manitou, John and Fay Menard Tennis Center and the L.E. Phillips Sports Center.
White's 22-year career has spanned YMCAs in Charlotte, N.C., Columbia, S.C., and, most recently, at the YMCA of the Chesapeake in Maryland.
White currently serves as vice president of operations for the YMCA of the Chesapeake with direct responsibility of four full-facility YMCAs and a tennis and pickleball center.
"I'm honored to have been selected by a dynamic group of volunteers to represent the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley as the new chief executive officer," White said.
"After engaging with staff and board members, it is clear that our organization has a rich history of serving the Chippewa Valley and I'm eager to get involved in seeing how we can continue to best serve our community and its people," he said. "My family is looking forward to moving to the area and working hard to see the YMCA be a place of positive change in people's lives."
White will move to the area in October with his wife, Rachel, and their four children. He will begin as CEO on Oct. 15.
White "brings vast experience in the Y organization, as well as a long tenure of successful operations and community engagement," said Pam Haller, president of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley board of directors.
"We are excited to welcome Derek into our community and helping us lead the Y into the future," Haller said.