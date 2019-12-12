Matt Rokus, a 23-year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, will become its next police chief on Dec. 31.
“I’m ready for this responsibility and the challenges that go along with it,” Rokus said Thursday night after the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission announced his selection.
“I care about Eau Claire and have a strong passion for the policing profession,” he said. “It was more than a right fit. It’s been a professional calling.”
Rokus identified four priorities when he officially takes over as police chief at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
• Keeping Eau Claire safe.
• Building on the Police Department’s tradition of community policing by working with groups, agencies and individuals to achieve its goals.
• Continue the department’s high standards for how it conducts itself as an organization.
• Providing necessary support for the Police Department’s employees.
“They have a very difficult job,” Rokus said of the department’s employees.
“We’ll be building on our successes as an organization with priorities of strengthening relationships with the community and partnering with others,” he said. “The Police and Fire Commission and our community are placing a great deal of trust in me. I am prepared and accept the responsibility that goes along with this opportunity.”
Rokus, 44, will earn an annual salary of $126,346.
Rokus and his wife, Erica, have two sons, Sawyer and Jameson.
Rokus was selected over two other finalists: Derek Thomas, a lieutenant in the Eau Claire Police Department’s investigative and professional standards division, and Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken.
The trio were chosen in November by the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission out of 11 applicants who responded to the city’s nationwide search for a new chief.
Rokus will replace Gerald Staniszewski, who was named chief in late 2013 and will retire at the end of the year.
Rokus started his career with the Eau Claire Police Department as a police officer in 1997 and has risen through the ranks to his current position as deputy chief overseeing the department’s investigations and professional standards division. He has held that position since February 2014.
Rokus has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Eau Claire.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy for Police Executives, Leadership in a Police Organization from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin’s Criminal Justice Executive Development Institute and Supervision of Police Personnel from Northwestern University.
Rokus is involved with Blugold Beginnings at UW-Eau Claire and is a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and the First Wisconsin Chapter of Muskies Incorporated.
Daniel Kincaid, president of the Police and Fire Commission, said Rokus was offered the job last week Friday and accepted it on Monday.
A ceremonial swearing in ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 in the County Board Room at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
“I’m very pleased with the result of our recruitment process,” Kincaid said. “Matt is a competent and dedicated police professional and he will serve the community very well as police chief.”
Chad Hoyord, deputy chief of the Police Department’s patrol division, has worked with Rokus during Rokus’ entire tenure with the department.
“He is very knowledgeable about the job,” Hoyord said of Rokus. “He is proactive in getting things done. He’s done the homework and put in the work in preparing himself for becoming chief. I believe Matt is a very solid pick. He will do well.”
Rokus joins the recent history of Eau Claire police chiefs who have been hired from within the department.
Staniszewski and his predecessors, Jerry Matysik, Pat McNally and Dave Malone were all promoted from within the Eau Claire Police Department. The last outsider hired was James McFarlane, who worked for the Madison Police Department before serving as Eau Claire’s police chief from 1978 to 1988.