EAU CLAIRE — A shortage of obstetrician-gynecologists in west-central Wisconsin is prompting Mayo Clinic Health System to end labor and baby delivery services at its hospitals in Menomonie and Barron.
The health system announced Thursday in a news release that those services are being consolidated to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
"Mayo Clinic Health System has been aggressively recruiting for several open OB-GYN positions over the past two years," the news release stated. "These relentless efforts have been unsuccessful in filling these critical physician openings, reflecting a worsening OB-GYN physician shortage across the country."
As of next month, the Barron hospital will no longer have an OB-GYN physician and there will be just one left at the Menomonie hospital.
Labor and delivery services at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron ended a week ago in conjunction with a planned upgrade to operating rooms there.
Labor and delivery services at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie will remain available until the end of this year.
Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, stated that while those hospitals will no longer be delivering babies, other services are not affected by the change. Prenatal and postpartum care, gynecological services and the virtual prenatal program OB-Nest will continue to be offered at both locations.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is not leaving Barron nor Menomonie. We have thriving clinical and surgical practices at both locations," Helmers stated in the news release. "Hospital-based labor and delivery are the only services transitioning."
The news release noted that Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has a Level 2 special care nursery — higher than what's available at its Barron and Menomonie facilitates — and it is where high-risk pregnancies have already been referred to in the area.
Patients are already being notified of their options to have a baby delivered at Menomonie through the end of the year or Eau Claire after that.
"We understand the uncertainty this may cause. Mayo Clinic Health System remains fully committed to providing the very best care," Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, said in the news release. "Our top priorities are to provide a seamless transition for patients ensuring a positive birth experience and to maintain employment for all staff."