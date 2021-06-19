EAU CLAIRE — A Mayo Clinic Health System physician who self-published a book about his experiences working through the COVID-19 pandemic in Eau Claire has been fired by Mayo Clinic, records show.
Dr. Steven Weiss, an internal medicine doctor who has practiced at Mayo Clinic’s Eau Claire campus for 32 years, contends he was fired for writing the book and identifying himself as a Mayo Clinic physician within the manuscript.
In Weiss’ formal termination letter, a Mayo Clinic administrator said the physician’s contract is ending “without cause.”
Weiss, 62, was fired after a meeting of a Mayo Clinic personnel committee and a vote by a Mayo Clinic board of directors, according to a termination letter that was provided to the Leader-Telegram.
A Mayo Clinic administrator said in the letter that Weiss was offered an opportunity to resign between June 11 and June 14, but chose not to do so.
Weiss’ employment with Mayo Clinic is slated to formally end Sept. 13. He will receive salary and benefits until then, but he must not return to the clinic or hospital to see patients during that time, according to the termination letter.
Weiss contends he was fired for writing the book — which contains both praise and criticism of Mayo Clinic’s operations during the pandemic — and identifying himself as a Mayo employee within the book.
In Weiss’ termination letter, Mayo Clinic administrators said Weiss is being fired under a “without cause” provision — because the concerns that spurred a Mayo Clinic investigation into Weiss do not encompass misconduct, disregarding his contract, incompetence or negligence in his duties.
Weiss’ employment with Mayo Clinic is ending “for reasons beyond the publication of a book,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic’s Northwest Wisconsin region, in a statement provided to the Leader-Telegram on Thursday.
Weiss’ contract, which was reviewed by the Leader-Telegram, indicates that Weiss can be terminated 90 days after a written notice, if two-thirds of the board of directors votes to do so.
In the termination letter, Mayo Clinic did not outline its specific concerns that led to its investigation into Weiss.
Weiss’ book, “Carnage in America: COVID-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump,” stemmed from journal entries Weiss began writing in March 2020, when the first Wisconsin residents began becoming ill with COVID-19. Soon after, Weiss shifted the journal entries into a blog, which then became the book he self-published in April.
In the book, Weiss chronicles his insights as a doctor working on the front lines of a pandemic, contrasts political rhetoric on COVID-19 to medical expert insights, ruminates on major events of 2020 and writes about interactions with people around the Chippewa Valley.
Weiss also wrote about his work days slowing in spring of 2020, when Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily suspended elective visits. In the fall, he writes, he worked in hospital wards dedicated to COVID-19 patients, treating people who were severely ill with the coronavirus.
In the book, Weiss also mulls the political, religious and cultural influence on Americans’ perceptions of the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and criticizes former President Donald Trump’s response to the health crisis.
The book’s initial print copies did not include a note about Weiss’ opinions not representing those of Mayo Clinic Health System. Weiss said he is adding that note to future copies of the book, and told the Leader-Telegram the opinions expressed in his book are not those of Mayo Clinic.
Clinic, physician at odds about reason for firing
Weiss told the Leader-Telegram he believes both his book, which offered brief criticism of several of Mayo Clinic’s policies, and that he identified himself as a Mayo Clinic physician, spurred his firing.
“There's absolutely no doubt I'm being terminated because I wrote a book and identified myself as working at Mayo Clinic,” he said in an interview with the Leader-Telegram.
Weiss said he was told he was being put on administrative leave and escorted out of a Mayo Clinic building on May 7, a few days after the Leader-Telegram published an article on his book.
Weiss’ termination letter was dated June 12.
“I was told that I was being fired because parts of the book offer (albeit circumspect) criticism of Mayo; I called it as I saw it, offering lavish praise for Mayo when praise was due,” Weiss said in an email.
In one blog entry in the book dated April 20, 2020, Weiss faulted a Mayo Clinic policy he claims involved curtailing the use of N-95 masks despite few hospitalized COVID patients at that time. He wrote: “Staff wearing N95s for other than institution-approved indications, which don’t include routine care to patients with documented COVID infection, could be cited for ‘failure to work,’ prelude to possible termination.’”
In another portion of the book, Weiss briefly criticized a new electronic health record system that Mayo Clinic implemented in 2017 and 2018.
Weiss told the Leader-Telegram that he did not submit the book to Mayo Clinic before publishing it. Six physicians informally reviewed the manuscript before publication, he said.
Mayo Clinic responds
In the termination letter viewed by the Leader-Telegram, Helmers said the organization’s Personnel Committee unanimously recommended Weiss be fired without cause.
Helmers said in the letter that “the concerns that led to our recent investigation” did not involve misconduct that discredited Mayo Clinic, disregard for Weiss’ contract terms or incompetence or negligence on Weiss’ part.
Helmers also said Mayo Clinic has communicated with Weiss over the past month about “past and current concerns,” and provided Weiss with a copy of his personnel record, “which includes letters and emails that specifically relate to the issues he has recently spoken about.”
In his statement to the Leader-Telegram, Helmers said of Weiss’ book: “The book authored by Dr. Steven Weiss was conducted independent of Mayo’s knowledge or approval and did not adhere to Mayo Clinic policies. The views expressed are those of Dr. Weiss and not those of Mayo Clinic Health System as an organization … When any staff member does not behave in a manner that aligns with our values and policies, the behavior is investigated, and any findings of improper conduct are addressed. While Mayo Clinic Health System does not publicly disclose details of personnel matters, we are confident that the situation being described was handled appropriately by Mayo Clinic Health System.”
In the statement, Helmers adds that Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit that’s not affiliated with any political party, and the organization does not make personnel decisions because of employees’ political beliefs.
Looking ahead
Weiss said his firing caught him off guard, though he said he expected some pushback after publishing the book.
“That was very surprising, with my years of service to the clinic, my patients and the community,” Weiss said. “ … I don’t have any desire to disparage Mayo. I love the clinic. It’s a great place, I’ve had great colleagues, great medical care.”
Weiss said Thursday he’s unsure if he plans to pursue legal action involving his firing.
A non-compete clause in Weiss’ contract indicates he cannot practice medicine or surgery within a 25-mile radius of Mayo Clinic’s Eau Claire campus for two years after his termination.
Weiss has served on several boards of directors for local public health groups and nonprofits. He is the current president of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s board of directors.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.