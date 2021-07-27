EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic’s announcement this week that it will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is intended to maximize patient safety, a top Mayo official in northwest Wisconsin said Tuesday.
The move was prompted primarily by rising coronavirus case counts nationwide and the increased risk posed by highly contagious variants, said Dr. Richard Helmers, a pulmonologist and Mayo Clinic Health System’s northwest Wisconsin regional vice president.
Mayo is joining dozens of health systems and state and local governments in requiring vaccination for staff at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising again across the country.
The clinic has set Sept. 17 as the deadline for all employees to either be fully vaccinated or complete a declination process. Staff who decline to be vaccinated will be required to complete educational modules that address myths about the vaccine and will have to wear masks and socially distance when on campus. Mayo has had a similar policy regarding the influenza vaccine for several years.
Florida, where Mayo has a major regional campus in Jacksonville, is enduring a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, Helmers said, noting that Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is similar to that in northwestern Wisconsin and officials want to avoid a similar uptick in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
At this point, the overall COVID-19 vaccination rate among all Mayo employees is between 75% and 85%, with the rate rising to nearly 95% among physicians, Helmers said,
“We are proud of our staff’s high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody.”
The policy is based in part on evidence that people who have not been vaccinated are at higher risk of developing severe disease and transmitting the virus to others. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 99.5% of hospital deaths in the U.S. are from unvaccinated individuals.
“Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the single most important thing all of us can do to protect our patients, visitors, colleagues and communities,” Farrugia said.
Helmers acknowledged the COVID-19 vaccine has become more controversial than the influenza vaccine and thus Mayo officials must be prepared for some pushback about the new policy from vaccine-hesitant employees.
“Our strategy is to continue to stress the facts — that this is an incredibly safe and incredibly effective vaccine,” Helmers said. “That’s also the message we want to send to the community.”
As of Tuesday, neither of the Chippewa Valley’s other major health systems had announced a vaccination requirement for employees.
Marshfield Clinic Health System officials, however, indicated that could change soon.
“Health System leaders are watching closely the vaccination data, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and consulting health care leaders outside our organization,” Marshfield Clinic Health System said in a statement. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have instituted changes in the ways we provide patient care quickly to protect patients and the community. We will continue to assess the situation and make changes appropriately.”
The statement indicated nearly 100% of the system’s physicians voluntarily received vaccinations and it continually educates staff by sharing vaccine resources and giving them the opportunity to ask its leaders and researchers questions through interactive educational sessions that discuss vaccine research, safety and efficacy.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and other HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, along with Prevea Health, are not requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but officials said in a statement they “are highly encouraging it.”