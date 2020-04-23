With about 850,000 cases and 46,000 deaths in the United States alone from COVID-19, the pandemic is forcing many Americans to consider what kind of care they would want if they became critically ill.
And yet only about one in four American adults has an advance directive or living will to guide doctors and loved ones in making medical decisions.
As many Americans shelter in place and limit their contact with others in hopes of staying healthy and limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it’s an ideal time for people to talk to loved ones about what kind of care they want — or don’t want — if they get sick, said Dr. Erin DeMartino, a pulmonologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
DeMartino spoke Thursday with the Leader-Telegram about the importance of an advance directive, a legal document that allows people to select an agent to make health care decisions on their behalf and to express their wishes about care intended to prolong life.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
Why is now a good time to think about advance directives?
I actually think every day is a good time to think about advance directives. This is a really interesting time in which we find ourselves where Americans are thinking a whole lot more about what life could look like if they were to get ill. We are now confronting our own mortality in a way that we never have before.
And it’s so important on any given day to think about, if you were to become ill, who you would want to make medical decisions for you and what guidance you would want to give that individual.
There’s never been a better time to think about this than now when we’re having all these individuals, unfortunately, who previously were healthy and are ending up in intensive care units. It’s not just the patients who are in nursing homes or who have advanced illnesses, although those patients unfortunately are also ending up in intensive care. We’re also seeing young, healthy patients who really had no warning that this was an illness that was going to strike them.
Why do you think the number of American adults with an advance directive is so low?
In normal times, these are thoughts and conversations that are easy to push down the road and not think about it right now. For very few people is there kind of a clear and present danger that you might get sick in the next few weeks and you might end up in the intensive care unit.
For most of us within our lifetimes we’ve never had to think about anything like this. But now it’s permeating our whole culture and these thoughts and fears are running right under the surface for most American adults. There’s never been a better time to bring it up to the surface and have a conversation.
A lot of times once that conversation has been held, there is a sense of relief and also potentially a feeling that you might have a little more control over what happens in this era when we have very little control over what’s happening to us.
It’s also a gift to our family members so they are not completely blindsided or caught off guard if we have to have a difficult conversation with them.
At what age should people consider an advanced directive?
At a minimum any adult should think about who they would want to make a medical decision for them if they are unable to make their own decisions.
These are really important topics, and it’s best to have conversations like this, although they’re uncomfortable, in advance instead of having them in the middle of a crisis when there may not be as much time to sit and reflect and think carefully.
Is there any general approach you find many people take in terms of care they do and don’t want?
No. And that’s why it’s so important to have had a conversation. Unless we know about a person and understand what their values are, how they spend their time, what their faith is, how they made previous health decisions, it’s so hard for us to know how best to care for them in line with their own values and goals.
So what happens if things get dire and there isn’t an advance directive?
We typically will ask some of these very same questions that we would have encouraged a family or primary doctor to have had with the patient before they got sick. Based on what we learn about that individual, we can help guide the family and make some recommendations about what types of therapies or what types of technologies we should try and maybe for how long we should try them versus which things are unlikely to help benefit the patient or get the patient back to the type of life they would have wanted to lead after they recover from an illness like this.
What can the emotional consequences be when there is no advance directive?
The one that stays with me the most and with a lot of my colleagues who work in the critical care setting is the tremendous burden on family members when there hasn’t been an advance care planning conversation and there has to be a difficult conversation potentially about stopping what we’re doing because we realize the patient isn’t going to survive.
The family members who have had a conversation like that, even it was 10 years ago, they can hold onto that and understand the decision they’re making is a loving decision and it’s honoring the wishes of their parent or their sibling. The families that haven’t had a conversation like this have a harder time and struggle more with the weight of that decision and hoping they’re making the right choice for somebody who is very, very ill.
Does the COVID-19 pandemic present special challenges through restrictions on hospital visitors?
In these unique circumstances we find ourselves in, we may not be able to be physically present with one another, which is an entirely new problem. Usually we’ve been able to have these conversations all sitting around the dinner table together or sitting in the living room. Now we may not have that luxury.
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, have you confronted that yourself or heard about cases where suddenly you have to have those conversations on the phone or over video chat?
That’s exactly right. We’re having to be very nimble in the medical profession where we typically would have asked families to come in so that we could all sit together in the same space and have a conversation. Now we’re having video chats, talking on the phone or conferencing in multiple family members to have very difficult conversations.
The patient might be sitting alone in the room with a nurse and a doctor whereas normally there would be a family member on either side holding their hand. It’s really sad.