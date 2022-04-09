ROCHESTER, Minn. — Chippewa Valley health care providers are beginning to administer a second COVID-19 booster to residents 50 and older and others with weakened immune systems.
After the Food and Drug Administration's recent authorization of the extra dose for Americans if it has been at least four months since their last vaccination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging all those eligible to rush out and get it right away.
The guidance has caused confusion for some people, especially at a time when COVID-19 cases are at a much lower level than a couple months ago during the peak of the omicron variant surge.
Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, thinks some of that confusion arose from good intentions – "a permissive recommendation done in the interest of trying to get ahead of the next surge, or increase, in cases."
“Once the surge starts, you can’t immunize 300 million people inside of a day or a week or even a month very likely,” Poland said Friday in a virtual media briefing focused on the boosters.
The tricky part of a universal recommendation, he said, is that risk level varies based on people's health, location and actions.
With the protective benefits of boosters being significant but short-lived, it can be difficult for people to know the best time to get their next shot.
Poland recommended that eligible adults consult with their doctors to decide when to “pull the trigger” on a booster.
Hypothetically, he said he'd likely suggest that an older adult with multiple medical problems or someone who plans to travel to a high-transmission destination get a booster right away.
By contrast, a healthy person in a low-transmission area who masks and distances consistently may want to “watch closely but hold.”
“My guess is we’ll all be getting the booster," Poland said. "It’s a matter of when we get it to have the maximal benefit."
Such calculations can be difficult, considering that research suggests that boosters increase antibody levels for about four to 12 weeks before they begin to wane, he said, adding that a COVID-19 infection provides a similar temporary boost in protection from severe disease.
"The ideal is you would like to get your booster two weeks before the surge or before you were exposed, but there's no way to predict that," Poland said.
To evaluate an extra booster, U.S. officials looked to Israel, which opened a fourth dose to people 60 and older during the omicron surge. The FDA said no new safety concerns emerged in a review of 700,000 fourth doses administered, according to The Associated Press.
Preliminary data suggested the second booster decreased the risk of dying by 78%, or from 0.1% to 0.03%, Poland said.
All of this comes at a time when the even more highly transmissable BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom and in the northeastern U.S. and scientists have identified other emerging variants. The rapid rate of mutations creates a "kinetic" situation in which boosters may provide less protection as variants mutate further from the original virus strain the vaccines were based on, Poland said.
"There is great concern that we're going to have another surge on the medical system and all of the complications and deaths attendant with that," he said, expressing frustration that so many Americans have stopped wearing masks and are acting like this pandemic is over even though it "certainly is not."
More than 120,000 Americans have died so far from omicron and nearly 1 million overall from COVID-19, which he called "a disease we can prevent with a free vaccine and a 25-cent mask."