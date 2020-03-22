In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System in northwestern Wisconsin is implementing a no visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities.
According to a news release from Mayo Clinic Health System:
Exceptions to this policy for inpatient care include one visitor for end-of-life patients, birth of a child and pediatric patients. One visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient has a physical or cognitive impairment or is a minor. This policy will remain in place until further notice.
Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It shares several symptoms with influenza, but it’s treated differently. COVID-19 infection may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
The news release included the following information about receiving health care in the upcoming weeks:
• Those showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms should contact their local health care provider. The provider or a nurse will direct patients to Mayo’s dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. Those who meet testing criteria will be directed to one of Mayo’s local testing sites.
• Patients are advised to visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site, tinyurl.com/smuc8l5, for contact information and up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if they have symptoms, unrelated health care needs or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. Patients also can view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
• The Mayo Clinic Express Care location in Eau Claire is temporarily closed.