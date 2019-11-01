A 22-year-old Stanley woman Friday night was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the Dunn County killing of her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend in spring 2018.
After the case rested Friday afternoon following three weeks of testimony, the jury delivered a guilty verdict after deliberating for three hours and 17 minutes.
Judge James Peterson was alerted that a verdict had been reached just moments after the jury asked to examine a video interview of Ezra McCandless, 22, by law enforcement investigators.
McCandless faces a penalty of up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
She did not act in self-defense when she stabbed Alexander L. Woodworth on March 22, 2018, the theory laid out by McCandless’ defense team, the jury decided.
The jury was also allowed to consider other, lesser charges, Peterson said Friday: second-degree intentional or first-degree reckless homicide, both with sentences of up to 60 years in prison, and second-degree reckless homicide, with a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
McCandless’ sentencing has been set for 9 a.m. Feb. 7, and is slated to last the full day. Judge James Peterson ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
In closing arguments that took most of the day Friday, prosecutors and McCandless’ attorneys suggested two different scenarios for the killing last March.
‘Unprovoked’
Prosecuting attorney Richard Dufour argued Friday that McCandless lured Woodworth to the town of Spring Brook to kill him, an attempt to get Woodworth out of the way so she could continue a relationship with another man.
Instead of stabbing Woodworth in self-defense after he tried to rape her, Dufour argued she stabbed Woodworth from behind, stabbed him again when he tried to run and again when he got into their car.
McCandless held the knife in her right hand, and the stab wound to Woodworth’s skull was also on the right side, Dufour said — adding McCandless would have had to twist her arm around to stab Woodworth if she was facing him.
Dufour, who is a Wisconsin assistant attorney general, argued McCandless staged the crime scene, trying to wrestle Woodworth’s body out of the car before eventually giving up, cutting the word “boy” into her arm and cutting several parts of her body and walking to the nearby house of Dunn County resident Don Sipple.
“When she left Alex there, taking his phone so he had no way of getting help, she knew her actions were practically certain to cause Alex Woodworth’s death,” Dufour said.
‘A case about self-defense’
McCandless and Woodworth struggled in the back seat of the car on March 22 while he attempted to sexually assault her, her defense attorney Aaron Nelson said in his closing argument.
According to Nelson’s theory, Woodworth ripped out McCandless’ hair, which was found in the rear seat footwell. “Defects” in the back seat of the car could be from knife punctures, which would indicate a struggle in the back seat, Nelson said.
Mud was found on the back seat of the car, which could be from McCandless’ feet as she tried to get away from Woodworth, and an unexplained scrape on Woodworth’s knee could be from his knee rubbing against a hard surface in the car, Nelson argued.
“The state’s saying the fight (started) outside then retreated to inside the car,” Nelson said. “ … There are no photos of the ground that indicate a struggle happened there.”
McCandless also had red marks on her neck after the incident, which Nelson said is because Woodworth strangled her.
McCandless took the stand Monday and Tuesday, saying Woodworth attempted to rape her with a knife in the car, but she took the knife away and stabbed him “anywhere and everywhere.”