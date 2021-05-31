CHIPPEWA FALLS — A senior year plagued by a pandemic only added fuel to the ambition of a local high school graduate.
Elise Bormann, a member of the Chippewa Falls McDonell High School class of 2021, has developed quite the resume for herself during her educational journey. Striving for success both academically and athletically, Bormann ran cross country for four years, track for two years, served on the McDonell Student Council for two years and even found time to start the McDonell school newspaper, The Blue and Gold, in her sparse spare time.
Bormann said she really appreciated the relatively small class sizes and individualized instruction available at McDonell.
“A lot of the teachers here see education as a vocation and not just a job,” Bormann said. “The staff puts extra effort into everything they do here. The faculty cares about the school and the students a lot, and I don’t think I would be able to find that if I went to a bigger public high school where there are so many kids. It’s impossible for teachers to remember everybody, but I feel the teachers really care and pay attention to the students at McDonell.”
Bormann made a name for herself at McDonell by advocating for students in and out of the classroom.
For the past few years she was elected governor for the YMCA Youth in Government program for the state of Wisconsin as well as serving on the McDonell Education Commission. Bormann said being able to directly affect the environment at McDonell, as well as classrooms throughout the state through the YMCA, were opportunities she felt prepared for and was passionate about pursuing.
“I’ve gone to McDonell ever since kindergarten and I’ve grown to know almost everybody here,” Bormann said. “I’ve also become close to a lot of people in my class and I’ve heard a lot of the concerns people have. So when they asked me if I wanted to be on the Education Commission I thought it would be a great opportunity to be able to bring the concerns of the students to the staff. I think it worked out really well.”
While many of Bormann’s accomplishments may seem typical for an exemplary student, the past 18 months of her educational journey have been anything but traditional.
The COVID-19 pandemic thrust much of her instruction online, simultaneously making it more difficult to grow socially and academically.
As an avid athlete, she also experienced a difficult reality when the entire 2020 spring sports scheduled was canceled.
“It was pretty crazy and definitely a challenge,” Bormann said. “It was stressful the first half of the year because we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to have a graduation ceremony or not. And with contact tracing this past winter, it was weird to go to class and only have two other people there because everyone else was sent home. It was particularly hard because it was my senior year, but we got through it.”
Now that Elise Bormann has walked across the graduation stage and into the next stage of her young life, the next step for her is to attend UW-Madison in the fall, where she will begin work on her general education courses as she waits for the right major to present itself.
But as Bormann ends her time at McDonell, she advised the class of 2022 to make the best of their senior year by savoring every moment and putting their best foot forward no matter what hardship is placed before them.
“You need to work hard at everything you do and try your best whenever you can,” Bormann said. “And even if you don’t succeed the first time you try something, it’s all right as long as you work hard and try again. I definitely didn’t see the end of my high school experience to go this way, but you just need to roll with the punches and keep moving forward.”