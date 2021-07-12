EAU CLAIRE — Dodging the pattern that many Catholic schools across the U.S. experienced during the pandemic, Regis and McDonell Catholic schools didn’t record drops in enrollment last year, school officials say.
Enrollment at Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire — which includes Regis High School, Regis Middle School, three elementary schools and early childhood education centers — remained level throughout 2020, said Regis President Kelly Mechelke.
“It’s pretty stable from year to year right now. We haven't seen a drop or steep incline,” Mechelke told the Leader-Telegram.
Regis enrolled around 770 students in kindergarten through 12th grade for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, not including preschool students.
Catholic schools across the U.S. generally didn't fare as well.
The National Catholic Educational Association, the organization that oversees Catholic schools in the U.S., saw its biggest one-year enrollment drop since the 1970s during the pandemic: Enrollment at almost 6,000 schools nationwide fell by 6.4% for the 2020-21 school year.
Some of Wisconsin's public school districts also saw enrollment tumble last year.
The Eau Claire school district posted a nearly 5% drop in student enrollment this year; district officials have said they believe the pandemic drove the decrease. The Chippewa Falls school district saw an almost 3% decrease in enrollment in fall 2020, leading officials to predict staffing cuts and dramatic budget reductions, the Chippewa Herald first reported.
McDonell Area Catholic Schools in Chippewa Falls grew its enrollment by about 8% in the 2020-21 school year, said McDonell President Molly Bushman in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
McDonell is expecting “at least a 9% (enrollment) increase for 2021-22,” Bushman added.
Both McDonell and Regis schools kept students in face-to-face classes for much of the 2020-21 school year.
McDonell high and middle school students were in classrooms during the 2020-21 school year except for three weeks in December, when they moved to all-virtual classes, Bushman said. Kindergarten through 5th grade students also remained in face-to-face classes except for a handful of all-virtual days, she noted.
Regis had a two-week closure for “cleaning and reorganization” and another two-week closure because of COVID-19 exposures, Mechelke said, but otherwise remained open for face-to-face classes.
Regis schools did field more open enrollment inquiries last year, Mechelke added: “I think more people inquired about it, wanting to be in school five days a week. We couldn’t obviously take all those inquiries, but we did what we could to accommodate families.”
Larger public school districts like Eau Claire had to limit in-person classes more in 2020-21, staggering students in different cohorts and holding all-virtual class days once per week. School officials cited social distancing requirements and large numbers of middle and high school students within buildings complicating quarantine measures.
“I am not sure if the growth is related to the pandemic,” Bushman said of McDonell's enrollment increase. “For some parents, they certainly took a fresh opportunity to evaluate their options and at least some of them chose MACS."
The National Catholic Education Association's new president and CEO, Lincoln Snyder, said economic hardships caused by the pandemic forced some families in other Catholic schools to pull their children out because they couldn’t afford the tuition.
He also expressed cautious optimism that many Catholic schools in the U.S. can slow or stop the enrollment decline in 2021-22.
“I believe it’s possible,” he said. “I’m optimistic that with the right resources and people, Catholic schools can grow.”