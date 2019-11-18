CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls attorney who serves on the Chippewa Falls school board has announced her candidacy for the Chippewa County judge seat that will be vacant next year.
Sharon Gibbs McIlquham, who turns 60 this week, grew up in the town of Lafayette and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. She graduated from UW-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, and she earned her Juris Doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law. She gained admission to the Wisconsin Bar in 1992. Her brother, Steve Gibbs, also is a Chippewa County judge.
“I’m running for judge in Chippewa County to have the opportunity to continue my long-standing commitment to public service and utilize my broad legal experience to independently, fairly and impartially apply the law,” McIlquham wrote in a press release Monday announcing her candidacy.
Judge Steve Cray announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election in April. His term expires July 31, 2020.
Since 2001, McIlquham has served as Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel, prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases, while also handling guardianships and protective placements, mental health commitments, paternity, child support, zoning and real estate matters. She previously was an associate with the Herrick and Hart law office, where she also handled criminal, family, real estate and civil litigation.
“As a Chippewa County Circuit Court judge, I will continue the ongoing practice of treating those who appear in our courtrooms with respect and allow them the opportunity to be heard fairly and impartially,” she said.
McIlquham won a seat on the Chippewa Falls school board in April 2018 and has served as a town of Lafayette supervisor since 2005. She also is a former Chippewa Valley Technical College adjunct professor. She also serves on the boards for Western Wisconsin Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Master Singers and the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. She also volunteers at the Chippewa County Humane Association. She is divorced with two adult children.
McIlquham is the second candidate to file for Cray’s seat. Attorney Ben Lane, 38, of Chippewa Falls, who also serves as a Chippewa County Court commissioner, previously announced his candidacy.
The election is April 7; if there are three or more candidates, a primary will be Feb. 18.
A judicial seat is a six-year term. The state created the third judicial seat in the fall of 2007. Cray, 68, won the open seat in April 2008 and was re-elected in 2014.