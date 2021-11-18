EAU CLAIRE — Before a whole squadron of blue Super Hornets will appear next June in Eau Claire, a single one dropped by Thursday for a visit.
Members of the U.S. Navy's famous Blue Angles landed in an F/A-18 Super Hornet at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to talk about next year's air show.
"We are so excited," said Lt. Katlin Forster, events coordinator for the flight demonstration squadron.
Forster rode in the rear passenger seat of the jet flown in by Lt. Scott Goossens. The two were there to meet with organizers of the Chippewa Valley Air Show to discuss details of the June 4 and 5 show, including transportation and lodging for not only Blue Angels pilots but also the large support crew that accompanies them.
When they do return to perform next year, the Blue Angels will be flying the Super Hornets — an upgrade from the F/A-18 Hornets they had flown up until last year.
“It’s a bigger plane, more powerful,” Forster said.
The Super Hornet has an airframe about 20% larger than its predecessor, and at 32,100 pounds when empty, it's about 7,000 pounds heavier than a Hornet. Larger fuel capacity gives the Super Hornet greater range than the old Hornet, and its engines have more thrust to reach higher speeds.
Having the new Super Hornets hasn’t changed the maneuvers and formations of the show, Forster said, but the jets' larger size means people are able to see their decals and other details easier as they fly by.
The C-130J Super Hercules that carries the support crew and equipment is also a new addition to the Blue Angels, replacing an older model of the large plane.
While the Blue Angels are the marquee attraction, Forster said they are one act out of many to perform in June.
“We’re one part of a big air show,” she said.
Once again, the local air show is being put together by the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which has been lead organizer since 2008.
“Most of our talent is confirmed,” said Tim Molepske, CEO of the council.
The lineup includes multiple aerobatic acts, skydivers, a jet-propelled firetruck and numerous aircraft and other vehicles on display. The show will announce more performers in the weeks ahead, according to a news release.
If the weather cooperates — an uncontrollable factor that plays into attendance for the outdoor show — Molepske is anticipating 60,000 spectators, which is what it brings in an average year. However, he’s also optimistic turnout could head toward 70,000 if there's still pent-up demand for air shows after they were canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When online ticket sales for next year's air show opened up on Thursday, Molepske was encouraged to see how quickly people started buying.
It took three to four months in prior years for the show to sell the volume of advance tickets sold during just a few hours on Thursday, he said.
Part of that is due to organizers notifying people who had bought tickets to the canceled 2020 show that tickets for the 2022 show are now available. But he’s also hopeful there were others eagerly anticipating an air show returning to Eau Claire.
Funds raised by the air show go to help support the Boy Scouts' local camping and activity properties. Over 60 local nonprofit organizations and youth development programs in west central Wisconsin will also receive money from the show's profits.