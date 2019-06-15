Dustin Hotujec and his son, Boone, wouldn’t be celebrating their first Father’s Day together today had it not been for their late wife and mother, Staci.
Diagnosed with melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, Staci — then 20 weeks pregnant — opted to wait to start treatment until after their son’s birth.
Just a week shy of her 30th birthday, Staci died on April 26.
“The bottom line is she sacrificed her life for Boone, but she had no regrets,” Dustin said.
Hoping to prevent another husband and father from experiencing his pain, Dustin agreed to share his family’s story.
Dustin and Staci met at Carmike Cinemas in Eau Claire, where he was a manager, and she was his first hire in 2005. After six years of friendship, the pair began dating, and on their five-year anniversary, he proposed. The couple married on Oct. 26, 2017, at Bayport BBQ in Bayport, Minn.
On July 1, Dustin and Staci learned they were going to add a new member to their family, which also included their puggle, Gus.
“It was amazing, scary, … everything that we wanted,” Dustin said.
However, the next month, the couple was thrown a curve ball when Staci had a mole — about the size of a Milk Dud — removed from the back of her thigh, and it came back positive for melanoma.
In September, the couple learned Staci had a particularly aggressive type of melanoma, and she had surgery to remove the tissue around where the mole had been, which left her with a hole in her leg about the size of a hockey puck.
The surgeon also removed a lymph node from her groin to see if the cancer had spread. It had, and in October, Staci had another surgery to remove the rest of the lymph nodes in her groin. The cancer had spread to three of the nine lymph nodes.
At that point, Staci was pregnant with Boone, and the couple was given three options to treat the cancer moving forward — terminate the pregnancy and begin treatment immediately; wait to start treatment until after having the baby at 32 to 34 weeks; or start a form of treatment that had been used for decades, which was mostly safe with pregnancy but wasn’t very effective and would make her feel crummy.
The oncologist recommended the couple get a second opinion from a doctor who specialized in melanoma at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Leaving early one morning, Dustin and Staci made the trip and talked to the doctor. They then decided to wait on any treatment and to have the baby early.
“We discussed the options, but it wasn’t a long discussion,” Dustin said. “There was no way we were going to terminate the pregnancy. Staci wanted to be a mom.”
Staci had one more surgery to have a skin graft over the area where the mole and tissue had been removed from her leg.
After healing, life for the couple started to return to normal. Staci was able to return to her job at Royal Credit Union and start driving again — something she couldn’t do for more than three months. Her belly also was growing, and the baby was healthy.
Staci was induced on Jan. 30, and she gave birth at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 1. Arriving early, Boone had to spend two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, until he figured out how to take all of his bottles.
Because of Staci’s illness, there was a chance the melanoma could have spread to the baby through her placenta. However, tests revealed it hadn’t.
“What a weight off our shoulders,” Dustin said.
Four days after Boone’s birth, Staci had another PET/CT scan to get a baseline of the cancer in her body.
“The next day we learned the worst news — in the last few months the cancer (had) spread into the bones in my back, lungs, liver and spleen,” Staci wrote. “This brought my diagnosis to stage 4, which means the cancer in my body is no longer curable; it will always be with me.”
When Dustin learned Staci’s cancer was had progressed to stage 4, “something in my head said, ‘I need to get that mole looked at,’” recalled Dustin, who had mentioned a spot on his stomach to the doctor during a physical in November.
“It was a little bit bigger than eraser,” he said of the mole. “It was just dark, kind of changed color a little bit.”
Just a little more than a week after he had the mole shaved, Dustin learned he had melanoma, too.
“Pardon my language, but I thought I was living in hell,” he said. “Not only is my wife going through this, we just had a child, and now you’re telling me I have it?”
Exposure to ultraviolet rays is a major risk factor for most melanomas, and sunlight is the main source of UV rays, according to the American Cancer Society.
“I love the sun,” Dustin said. “I’d stay out in the sun all day with no sunscreen. With Staci, it could be cloudy out, and she’d get a sunburn.”
Because of the thickness of his melanoma, Dustin didn’t need to have his lymph nodes tested, but he had surgery.
He also had to watch his wife battle her cancer.
“The last few weeks have really taken a toll on me emotionally and physically,” Staci wrote. “My entire abdominal area is swollen and very painful. It’s hard to eat because of my enlarged organs pushing on my stomach. I’m weak and get short of breath when walking small distances, and my back is starting to hurt.”
Staci was accepted into a clinical trial and started immunotherapy treatment. Her hope was the medicine would start working and shrink the cancer, so she could feel more like herself.
The clinicals weren’t really working, so the oncologist said the only option was two oral chemo drugs.
“He said it was going to be a shot in the dark,” Dustin recalled.
Initially, the drugs seemed to be working, but the effects were short lived. Staci lost her battle on April 26.
“Staci passed, and my life shattered,” said Dustin, breaking down. “If I didn’t have Boone, I’d be in a different place.”
Being a father is hard, but it’s rewarding, Dustin said. “I see so much of Staci in him.”
Like Staci encouraged him to get his mole checked, Dustin advises people “if you see anything suspicious or growing larger, get it looked at.”
To reduce your risk of getting skin cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying in the shade, especially during midday hours; wearing clothing that covers your arms and legs; wearing a hat with a wide brim to shade your face, head, ears and neck; wearing sunglasses that wrap around and block both UVA and UVB rays; using sunscreen; and avoiding indoor tanning.
“You want to make sure you are there for your family,” said Dustin, who misses his wife terribly. “I can’t believe she is gone. She was a good wife and mom, and it’s hard not having her there for Boone’s firsts.”