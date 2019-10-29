At least two members of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center are enthused about plans to expand the current facility at 1616 Bellinger St.
“It’s needed,” member Steve Olson, a retired Eau Claire police officer, said of the proposed expansion.
“The senior community is growing so rapidly,” he said.
The expansion project includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center that would be located on the facility’s ground floor.
“People are living longer and they want to stay healthy,” Olson, 70, said. “We want to be fit to keep doing what we want to do. You have to be fit to keep healthy.”
Member Phil Close, 72, and his wife are Senior Center members. The couple are also financial supporters of the facility.
Close uses the fitness center currently located in the facility’s basement. He also works in the computer lab “and help out where I can,” he said.
An expansion is necessary, he said.
The baby boomer generation continues to age “more and more and more,” Close said. “I see new member groups coming in all the time.”
Olson teaches a weightlifting class at the Senior Center. He has 80 students that range in age from 55 to 84.
When he first started teaching the class 14 years ago, the fitness center had four machines. It now has about two dozen. And that will increase with the new addition.
“The results have been amazing,” Olson said of the growth in fitness opportunities at the Senior Center.
“My reward is seeing people walking out of here feeling better about themselves,” he said.
The Senior Center publicly launched its “Fit for the Future” $3.6 million capital campaign on Tuesday.
The fitness center will be the centerpiece of the expansion.
The basement level of the Senior Center will be reconfigured into a new 7,000-square-foot community center for meeting rooms and to support partnerships with area entities such as the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.
“For years, our members have been needing more space and more opportunities for fitness and community activities,” Senior Center executive director Mary Pica-Anderson said.
In about 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there will be more seniors than children in the U.S., she said.
“This building expansion will give us the space and resources we need to better meet the physical, emotional and mental needs of area seniors,” Pica-Anderson said.
The L.E. Phillips Family Foundation has offered a match of $1.1 million if the Senior Center can raise at least that amount by Feb. 14.
“We are delighted to provide a matching lead gift for the expansion,” foundation President Maryjo Cohen said.
“The planning has been done with considerable thought and vision, and the improved facility will benefit many members of the Eau Claire community for years to come,” she said.
The expansion project got its roots in the Senior Center’s strategic plan in 2011, said Jim Deignan, president of the facility’s board of directors.
The first phase of the project was to expand parking at the facility.
“Above all things, we were experiencing a parking shortage during the peak hours of use,” he said.
Planning for the fitness center expansion started four years ago, Deignan said.
A $7 million private fundraising effort is being launched for a planned expansion of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire.
A fundraising campaign has also been launched to raise $25 million to pay for a new YMCA that would be part of the planned Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex on Menomonie Street.
“Donor fatigue is certainly a topic our board has discussed,” Deignan said.
He isn’t concerned, he said, because of the nature of the Senior Center project.
“It clearly articulates a need, not a want. I believe that’s how you access donors big and small,” he said.
“We believe we established the need,” Deignan said. “I believe it is our time. I feel we fit into the community’s willingness to donate. When communities understand the need, they ring the bell. I’m really confident this will work.”
People can donate toward the Senior Center project on the Eau Claire Community Foundation page at eccfwi.org/funds/fit-for-the-future-fund.
Donations started coming in shortly after initial newspaper and television stories first appeared about the project Tuesday morning, Deignan said.
The Senior Center will use all the funds it has raised from the Water Street Mile over the past 20 years for the expansion project, he said, but he declined to divulge how much has been raised from the annual race.