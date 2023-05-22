Honor Mall legacy stones for Memorial Day 2023

The newest legacy stones that honor the military service of veterans from the area are being added to the Honor Mall at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute. Names of those veterans will be read at a Memorial Day event happening Monday afternoon at the tribute, which is located in Altoona’s River Prairie development off U.S. 53.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — A visit from a Vietnam War-era helicopter, unveiling new artwork to honor veterans and a number of ceremonies will be used to observe Memorial Day in the Eau Claire area.

Ceremonies that pay respect to veterans will begin this weekend and culminate on Monday.