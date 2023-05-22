The newest legacy stones that honor the military service of veterans from the area are being added to the Honor Mall at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute. Names of those veterans will be read at a Memorial Day event happening Monday afternoon at the tribute, which is located in Altoona’s River Prairie development off U.S. 53.
EAU CLAIRE — A visit from a Vietnam War-era helicopter, unveiling new artwork to honor veterans and a number of ceremonies will be used to observe Memorial Day in the Eau Claire area.
Ceremonies that pay respect to veterans will begin this weekend and culminate on Monday.
In Eau Claire’s two city cemeteries, there will be a memorial and gravesite decoration on Saturday morning. Those services will at 10:30 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery followed by 11 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Local veterans organizations will be part of a special worship service on Sunday morning at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave. Veterans will line up at 8:30 a.m. prior to the 9 a.m. church service. There will also be a special veterans program held outside the church following worship.
The Eau Claire Patriotic Council’s annual Memorial Day parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Wilson Park in Eau Claire. The parade route then proceeds north on South Barstow Street to Lake Street. Then it goes west on the Lake Street bridge, aka Veterans Memorial Bridge. The route turns south on First Avenue, proceeding alongside Owen Park, and ends at a UW-Eau Claire parking lot located just off Water Street.
Immediately following the parade, there will be a Memorial Day program in Owen Park. The program features VFW Post 7232 raising the flag, patriotic music from the Memorial High School band, recitations of historical speeches and a rifle salute. Names of deceased veterans from the area will be read aloud as well.
Guest speakers at the program include state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, Eau Claire City Council President Emily Berge and Rev. Jeff Kazmierski of St. Matthews Church.
On Monday afternoon, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute is hosting its annual Memorial Day event in Altoona’s River Prairie development off U.S. 53.
At 12:30 p.m., the bronze statue that will be used to commemorate the War on Terror exhibit will be unveiled at its spot along the tribute trail. Sculptor Sutton Betti will be at the tribute’s Honor Mall to answer questions and speak about the statue.
Also on display Monday afternoon will be the bronze statue of Old Abe, a bald eagle that accompanied Wisconsin soldiers and served as their mascot during the Civil War.
A formal Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the tribute’s Honor Mall. A Vietnam War-era Huey will do a flyover to start the ceremony and the helicopter will land next to the River Prairie Center where it will be on display until 2:30 p.m.
The half-hour ceremony will include the dedication of the newest legacy stones — pavers inscribed with the names of local veterans — to be installed at the Honor Mall.
The ceremony will include special mention of Vietnam War veterans due to this year being the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords and the end of direct U.S. military involvement in that country.
Those planning to attend Monday’s ceremony in Altoona are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. Public parking is available throughout River Prairie, including handicap spots next to the Honor Mall.