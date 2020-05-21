In a typical year with good weather, up to 6,000 spectators watch the Memorial Day parade from Wilson Park to Owen Park in Eau Claire, featuring nine bands from area schools.
However, like so many other events across the Chippewa Valley, this year’s parade was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“When the stay-at-home order was issued, I worked with the parks and recreation department,” said Ron Martin, president of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council. “We knew the parade would be canceled.”
Martin added: “I’m sad we can’t gather as a community, face-to-face, but it’s the best thing for our community, because I’d feel horrible if someone got sick.”
When the stay-at-home order was thrown out by the state Supreme Court last week, Martin said it was already too late to consider trying to pull a Memorial Day parade together at the last minute.
Planning the parade means obtaining street use permits, lining up law enforcement and volunteers, and assembling floats and bands in place.
“None of the kids have been in school, so none of them were prepared,” Martin said. “A parade would have been impossible to pull off. And a lot of veterans are up there in age, in the high-risk area.”
So Martin and a handful of others recorded a 15-minute video that will air on WQOW-TV 18 at 11:45 a.m. Monday. The video was shot at the starting point of the parade, which is usually a solemn scene that most people don’t see. Gold Star Mother Kaye Olson placed a wreath in the Eau Claire River, four members of a firing squad performed their duties, and a list of all the Eau Claire County veterans who have died in the last year was displayed. “Taps” was played by a bugler. Martin said they were able to keep the group to 10 people, including the camera crew.
“I think it was my first experience seeing it,” Martin said of the opening ceremony.
He explained he is usually busy on the parade route. He said it is a moving tribute and hopes people tune in to see it.
Martin said organizers compile the list of deceased Eau Claire County veterans each year, combing through obituaries and death records. This year’s list contains about 100 veterans. The list is an important part of the Memorial Day festivities, he said.
“It means a lot to our veterans, to honor those who have fallen,” Martin said.
In Chippewa Falls, the decision to cancel the Memorial Day festivities was made last week, said Leroy Janke, president of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
“Our parade was canceled, along with our program at Irvine Park,” Janke said.
A few private events will be held with the firing squad, but Janke said organizers opted to not do any public gatherings.
“It’s a pretty subdued weekend,” Janke said. “We could have done a little ceremony, but we decided just to pass on it. We don’t need large gatherings and there is always the concerns about liability.”
The Patriotic Council will still work numerous hours this weekend to honor veterans, he added. “We are putting out graveside flags at cemeteries (today) and Saturday; it’s several thousand flags we put out.”
Janke anticipates the Patriotic Council will be busy as society slowly reopens.
“We haven’t been doing any military funerals, either,” Janke said. “When things open up, I think we’ll be busy, with 2-3-4 on Saturdays.”
Both Martin and Janke said they will start work on the 2021 Memorial Day parades earlier than usual to make up for not having one this year.
“We’ve never had to cancel before,” Martin said. “We like to get people out to recognize the importance of the day.”