EAU CLAIRE — For years, Memorial High School senior Genesis Evans has put her family first.
While thousands of area students partake in school clubs, organizations, sports teams and other after-school activities each year, Evans dedicated her evenings to her sisters. Since sixth grade, that has been her primary responsibility.
Now, as Evans prepares to graduate on May 27, she’s ready to shift some of that attention to herself for the first time in several years.
Evans, 18, was born in Eau Claire. For a time, she lived in La Crosse with her mother. An incident involving their mother resulted in her moving back to Eau Claire in middle school to live with her dad’s side of the family and her two younger half-sisters. Initially, Evans and her sisters lived in a three-bedroom house with their grandmother and around 10 other people, but were eventually able to move in with their father.
From the moment she moved back to the Chippewa Valley, Evans said she knew her life was about to change.
“My dad was able to take care (of us), but he just didn’t have enough time because he worked, like, 24/7,” Evans said.
As the oldest sibling, Evans said she knew it would become her responsibility to care for her sisters, now 12 and 13, when their father couldn’t. As a result, Evans had little time for anything besides her sisters and school.
“My life kind of revolves around my little sisters,” she said. “They don’t have anyone else besides me and my dad to take care of them. So, a lot of pressure falls on me. I didn’t really do anything because I didn’t have a lot of free time throughout my entire school career.”
And it wasn’t easy. Evans said she wished she could’ve been more involved with school sports, or had more time for socializing, but she typically went straight home after the final bell each day. It took a toll on her mental health, she said, but she did what she had to do.
Evans knew this wouldn’t be her job forever, though.
Looking ahead
As graduation nears, Evans said she took her senior year to start thinking about putting herself first.
She wasn’t initially sure what her future would look like, but she knew she wanted to go to college, and she knew she wanted to study psychiatry.
Evans spoke every morning with her school counselor, Samuel Hochstetler, to plan her next steps, learn about different grants or loans, and ask questions.
“I met Genesis at the beginning of the academic year during her senior conference,” Hochstetler said. “We reviewed post-high school planning and she started asking questions as she was unsure of what tasks she needed to do, career to pursue, and the application process. She would regularly schedule appointments in Student Services with me during her free periods to gather as much information as possible, make lists and do brief check-ins to remain on track.”
Hotchstetler praised Evans for her self-advocacy skills and resilience, despite her innate drive to put her family first.
“When Genesis didn’t understand the question, she would always stop in to ask for clarification,” he said. “She discussed the stress of navigating the application process while setting personal goals to keep herself engaged in the work. She shared how her responsibilities at home limited after school extra curricular activities/clubs as she took care of her younger siblings. When she did have time available after school throughout the week, she utilized after school academic support to further understand her work.”
Through it all, Evans came out on the other side with acceptance letters from three area schools: UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and Chippewa Valley Technical College. Evans said she will attend CVTC for her general education courses, then eventually transfer to a university in Minnesota.
Evans said the idea of moving into this next phase of her life is both exciting and scary, but she’s ready to branch out. She said she’ll still be around to look after her sisters for some time, but she is preparing the second-oldest to follow in her footsteps. Ultimately, Evans said, she hopes her sisters will be able to follow their own dreams, too.
Hochstetler expressed high expectations for Evans, calling her a brilliant and practical student.
“As I have gotten to know her over the academic year, I have observed her ability to lead,” he said. “She has helped students in crisis connect with appropriate resources/caring adults. Regardless of the situation, her focus on caring for others is a unique quality that is needed in our community. I know she will be successful as she also knows when to ask others for assistance when she is uncertain.”
Hochstetler said he hopes to see more students like Evans come through Memorial in the future — students who aren’t afraid to ask difficult questions, challenge themselves academically and spark growth within themselves.
Evans added that her self-advocacy was also strengthened by her boyfriend, who has been an integral part of her support system since sophomore year of high school.
Evans will be a first-generation college student in her family. And her father, who she described as “very, very protective,” couldn’t be more proud, she said.
“It’s not that big for me, because it’s just kind of me doing me, but my dad’s making it a really big deal,” Evans said, describing her father’s excitement whenever he spots her cap and gown hanging in their house.
Ultimately, Evans said, she could not have gotten where she is today without the support of her parents.
Continuing to help others
Beyond school, Evans said it is her dream to help kids in need.
“I had a messed up childhood, and I really wanted to be a social worker or a therapist — just something where I could help kids,” Evans said. “And I figured that a psychiatrist was a really good way to go.”
Evans’ interest in psychiatry was sparked by an AP Psychology class and Memorial teacher Andrew Seveland. Evans said she was initially very apprehensive about taking an advanced placement course, but with Seveland’s encouragement and support, she found herself fascinated with the interconnectedness of the human mind.
It is her hope that she will one day use psychiatry to help those in need. Her goal is to emphasize non-medicative treatments for depression, ADHD and other mental health disorders.