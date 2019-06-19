After 21 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at his alma mater, Memorial High School principal Trevor Kohlhepp is graduating to the private sector.
Kohlhepp, who has been principal for the past 3½ years, announced his resignation recently in a letter to Memorial parents.
He has accepted a position at the business technologies company EO Johnson in Eau Claire.
“I have loved what I’ve done at Memorial and the school district has been very good to me, but for me there’s always been an intrigue and a desire to try to do something different,” Kohlhepp said Wednesday. “An opportunity has presented itself, and now seemed like a good time to look at it.”
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said she is sorry to see Kohlhepp leave but wishes him the best.
“I’m certainly sorry to see him go, but I understand he’s got a great opportunity and he’s looking in that direction,” Hardebeck said. “We just want him to be happy.”
The district already has begun a search for a new principal at Memorial in hopes of hiring Kohlhepp’s successor before the start of the 2019-20 school year. It’s an awkward time of year to search for a principal, as many qualified individuals are likely under contract, so it’s possible the district will end up naming an interim principal next year, Hardebeck acknowledged.
“Memorial is a great school with a great staff, so I’m hopeful we’ll get some great applicants,” she said.
The Memorial opening is one of three principal positions the district is advertising to fill this summer. The others are at South Middle School and Sam Davey Elementary School.
South principal Dianna Zeegers, who completed the 2018-19 school year, announced her resignation in the spring and is taking a job in Colorado, Hardebeck said.
Former Sam Davey principal Bill Giese has accepted a position working on special projects in the district’s central office before retiring at the end of next school year, Hardebeck said.
Kohlhepp’s ties to Memorial run deep, as he graduated from the school in 1991 and worked in the building as a physical education teacher, varsity basketball and golf coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal. He coached the Old Abes boys basketball team to the state tournament in 2003.
“Trevor knew the school and had a long history there,” Hardebeck said. “People know Trevor and felt comfortable with him, and he felt comfortable with them. That goes a long way.”
She called Kohlhepp a “very good high school principal” and noted that Memorial improved its state Department of Public Instruction report card standings under his leadership.
For his part, Kohlhepp said he enjoyed the challenge of trying to ensure Memorial remained a great school and an outstanding place for students to learn and grow.
“I got to work with a lot of great staff and families,” he said. “That was definitely a highlight.”
He also has had two sons graduate from Memorial, with another set to attend in the fall.
In one of his last official acts as principal, Kohlhepp got to hand out diplomas to the class of 2019, which included his son Kaden. He previously enjoyed the same opportunity with older son Tanner, both of whom, like their father, were heavily involved with Old Abes athletics.
“It’s always cool to shake kids’ hands and give them their diplomas,” Kohlhepp said, “but to be able to do it to your own kids and give them a hug, that was pretty neat.”