Alexandra Beimborn didn’t know what to expect when she received her ACT scores in the mail in mid-April.
Beimborn, 17, has a perfect 4.0 grade point average at Eau Claire Memorial High School and is involved in numerous after-school activities. She was confident she did well on the test in March, but she wasn’t expecting a perfect score of 36.
“It was kind of amazing,” Beimborn said Wednesday. “I knew it was possible, but going into it, it wasn’t my goal.”
Nationwide, about 1 out of every 500 students, or 0.2 percent, obtains the perfect score. Roughly 1.9 million students take the test annually.
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck was thrilled with Beimborn’s accomplishment. It is the fourth perfect score in the district over the past four years.
“It’s a fantastic individual accomplishment,” Hardebeck said. “It shows a dedication to academics, a willingness to learn, and an ability to apply what was taught.”
School counselor Chad Siverling shared Hardebeck’s praise for Beimborn’s score.
“It’s quite an accomplishment. It takes a lot of work to build up to that,” Siverling said. “We’re very proud of her. It shows a lot of how hard she worked to accomplish her goals.”
Beimborn grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Sussex and moved to Eau Claire before her freshman year of school. She said science and math are her favorite subjects.
“I really like learning; I like the challenge it brings,” she said.
Beimborn said she didn’t use a prep book to get ready for the test.
“I always had teachers that prepared us, with questions that were like what was on an ACT,” she said. “I was a little concerned about the English section, because there are sometimes two answers that both feel right.”
Her parents, Jonathan and Michelle Beimborn, were obviously thrilled, she added.
“My mom kind of freaked out — she thought it was incredible,” she said.
Besides her schoolwork, Beimborn is a competitive dancer, practicing seven hours a week. She also plays the flute in both the Memorial Old Abe Wind Ensemble and the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony. She also volunteers every week at an area clinic.
Hardebeck wasn’t surprised by the numerous extra-curricular activities.
“Those that achieve these perfect scores are usually so well-rounded in other areas,” Hardebeck said.
As a junior, Beimborn is turning her focus on where she’ll go to college.
“I’ve started doing some looking, and touring different colleges, like the University of Minnesota and Marquette,” Beimborn said. “I’m keeping my options open. Right now, I’m thinking of (going into) the medical field, because I really like chemistry and biology, and I want to help people.”
Beimborn said while she is proud of the score, she knows she has more goals to reach.
“It’s a big accomplishment, but it’s not the end,” she said. “I still have a lot of learning to do and a lot of growing,” she said.