If about $250,000 can be raised for a solar panel project, the Eau Claire school district will mount donated solar panel arrays on the roofs of Memorial and North high schools as soon as the summer of 2020.
The Eau Claire school board at a Monday meeting voted 6-0 to approve a donation agreement, which involves a 100-kilowatt, 360-panel solar array for each high school. Board member Laurie Klinkhammer was absent Monday.
Before the solar panels can be installed, the equipment, installation and maintenance costs must be fully funded, and a portion of Memorial’s roof must be updated.
Memorial alumnus Cal Couillard of the Couillard Solar Foundation has donated 360 of the solar panels, according to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
An anonymous donor would contribute another 360 panels — but first between $250,000 and $275,000 must be raised for installation, maintenance and other costs.
The solar panels have a 25-year lifespan, according to the school district.
The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and the Couillard Solar Foundation will work on the fundraising campaign, said Sue Bornick, Eau Claire Community Foundation executive director.
Once the district finishes a formal request for proposals, the foundation will have an exact dollar amount it will fundraise for, Bornick said.
The solar panel project won’t involve any costs for the school district, said Sarah French, the foundation’s executive director.
The panels are expected to save the district about $20,000 per year in utility costs, according to the foundation.
Couillard and local solar advocates, in a community group called Solar On Schools, want to install solar panels on 100 schools across Wisconsin in the next four years.
“Cal (Couillard), being an Old Abe grad, would like Memorial and North to lead the way on this initiative,” French said.
Board president Eric Torres on Monday thanked the foundation and the Couillard family.
“We feel privileged you started with us,” Torres said.
People interested in donating can view the campaign online at ecpsfound.org; send a check to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation at P.O. Box 511, Eau Claire, WI 54702; or call 715-552-3801 or email info@eccfwi.org for other ways to donate.
In other school district news
• After a first reading Monday, the school board will craft a policy change that would require political campaigns planning events to give “written certification” from the Eau Claire Police Department that security costs have been paid for in advance. Eau Claire officials said this summer that President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still owe the city over $54,000 in security costs involving 2016 campaign events. Trump’s invoice was from an April 2 appearance at Memorial High School. The board on Monday sent the policy back to its Policy and Governance Committee for rewriting. The district attorney’s office suggested that the board use more generic language in the policy, referring to any event that requires law enforcement security — not just political campaign events, Torres said. The policy change would anticipate politicians campaigning in the Chippewa Valley in 2020, Torres said.
• The board also held a first reading of a policy requiring the district only partner with youth-serving nonprofits that conduct background checks on any adult employees, interns, volunteers, program participants or independent contractors who come in contact with minor students. The board is slated to vote on the policy change at its next meeting, Jan. 6, 2020.
• The board discussed its upcoming contract with Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, which is seeking a five-year contract renewal starting in July 2020, but did not take action on the contract at its Monday meeting.
• Torres on Monday read a statement from the school board expressing solidarity with UW-Eau Claire “students, faculty and leadership” in the wake of a recent racist incident at UW-Eau Claire, which involved sanctions against several student athletes after racist social media messages were discovered. “We are certainly looking forward to hearing the results of an independent investigation of the athletic department as announced by Chancellor James Schmidt,” Torres said.