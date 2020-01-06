The difference in the number of students enrolled in Memorial and North high schools is a significantly smaller number than it was five years ago, Eau Claire school officials said Monday.
In the 2015-16 school year, Memorial had 1,696 students and North had 1,302, a gap of 394 students. That trend continued approximately until the 2018-19 school year, when the gap narrowed to 261 students. This school year, there is only a 109-student difference between the two schools, according to district documents.
“We really reduced that gap from about 350 or 360 to about 100,” said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
The narrowing gap between Eau Claire’s two high schools is likely the result of a 2017 change in boundaries for the schools − and a school board decision the same year that all open-enrolled high school students would attend North, except for continuously-enrolled students, Koller said.
But the district shouldn’t close South Middle School or Memorial to open-enrolled students, because then existing open-enrolled students at South would be moved to North for high school, Koller said.
“We don’t want to interrupt their experience,” Koller said.
The board voted in 2017 to send all students living north of the Eau Claire River and west of the Chippewa River to North, relocating students over a four-year period. The boundary changes began to take effect in 2018, Koller said.
In other open enrollment news, the board has until the end of January to close open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year at any school sites. Koller said Monday that Northstar Middle School’s ARCTIC Zone program and eight special education cluster sites are at full capacity and don’t have seats available, and recommended the board vote to close them.
The Eau Claire Virtual School, an online school that opened in fall 2019, is also a potential school for open-enrolled students to attend, if seats are available, Koller said.
Other news
• Beginning in September, the school district will offer a new medical assistant technical diploma, through a partnership with Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Between 16 and 24 11th-graders can participate, said schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
By the end of their junior year, the students can earn a patient service specialist technical diploma and be eligible to work in a medical office; after their senior year they may be eligible to work as a medical assistant.
Employers may reimburse tuition for degree-seeking students who have such a technical diploma, Hardebeck said.
The board Monday did not vote on a proposed contract renewal with Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School.
The proposal would include the district spending up to an additional $50,000 to bus the charter school’s 4-year-old kindergarten students.
The board has not yet heard feedback from the district’s attorney on the proposed contract, said board president Eric Torres. The board will likely discuss the contract renewal at a Jan. 20 meeting.