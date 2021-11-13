EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday is set to discuss the facility improvement projects slated for the 2022-23 school year.
On the docket for the school district next year are plumbing, HVAC, electrical, interior and exterior projects totaling about $2.2 million.
The district’s budget for capital improvement projects in 2022-23 is $1.8 million, but the inclusion of one big-ticket item depends on heating, ventilation and air conditioning projects at Longfellow and Northwoods elementary schools. Those HVAC projects may qualify to be paid for using federal COVID-19 school relief funds that have been allocated to the district, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services.
“We may have the opportunity to qualify for ESSER funds because those directly impact students, the environment they’re going to be in as far as airflow,” said Jeff Nestor, interim director of building and grounds. “... These are two (projects) that impact students and it’s important we do them.”
If those two projects eventually qualify to use federal COVID-19 relief funds that have been allocated to Eau Claire schools, the district will likely also be able to afford replacing the parking lot at Memorial High School in 2022-23, Johnson said Thursday at a meeting of the board’s budget committee.
However, if those HVAC projects don’t qualify to use COVID-19 relief funds, the Memorial parking lot replacement will likely be taken off the docket for next year, Nestor said.
“We believe, based on everything we’ve read, that the HVAC updates that need to be done, with the exception of the central office, would qualify with no problem,” Johnson said.
According to district cost estimates, projects in the capital improvement budget for 2022-23 include:
- Replacing the parking lot at Memorial High School: $450,000
- Adding a concession stand at Memorial High School: $294,000
- Control system upgrades at Longfellow Elementary: $250,000
- A replacement of one of the three rooftop units that control heating and cooling at the district administration building: $240,000
- A chiller replacement at Northwoods Elementary: $200,000
- Creating an additional classroom area at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center: $150,000
- A parking lot replacement at Flynn Elementary: $82,000
- Adding a storage shed at Memorial High School: $80,000
- A fire alarm system replacement at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center: $78,000
- Resurfacing tennis courts at DeLong Middle School: $65,000
The parking lot at Memorial has exceeded its life cycle, and the district wants to address some safety concerns by adding a sidewalk and another entrance to the parking lot on the Fairfax Street side of the facility, Nestor noted.
The other two projects at Memorial — a concessions stand and storage shed — go hand-in-hand, Nestor said. The Ulrich Trust, a fund established by former teachers Connie and Pat Ulrich, has donated more than $300,000 to fund athletic infrastructure at Memorial; the trust has again approached the district with a proposal to help fund a concession stand at the school, Nestor said. The district hopes to convert a storage building at Memorial into a concession stand, and also add public restrooms. The Ulrich Trust is offering $350,000 toward the renovation of a concession stand and constructing bathrooms, though the school district will have to contribute some funding as well, Nestor said.
Not on the docket for next year, the district has about $6 million worth of ongoing, postponed maintenance projects.
Those include $1.6 million in HVAC system replacements and $200,000 in HVAC control maintenance, some of which may qualify for COVID-19 relief funding; $2.7 million in roofing work; and flooring, facility accessibility, exterior door and fire alarm system projects, Nestor said.
The school board is meeting virtually today at 7 p.m. Board members and district employees will attend in-person at the administration building, 500 Main St. Members of the public must attend remotely by videoconference or phone call.
Also on today’s agenda:
- The board will discuss academic achievement in the 2020-21 school year with Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson.
- The board is set to vote on a paid leave policy that would give school district employees 10 additional, paid leave days they could use if they needed to quarantine or stay home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Vaccinated employees could only use the extra paid leave days if they or a child are required to quarantine or if they test positive for COVID-19. The policy would be retroactive to July 1, 2021 and be effective through June 30, 2022. The board discussed the policy at its most recent meeting and signaled its eventual approval.