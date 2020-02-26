Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd has conflicting memories about former sheriff Robert Zebro, who died Monday at age 81.
Zebro served as Dunn County sheriff from 1988 until 2000.
“I was the first employee ‘Zeb’ hired when he took over as sheriff,” Bygd said. “Zeb was a fun guy to work with, and work for.”
However, those positive memories are tarnished because Zebro was convicted in 2001 of one felony count of misconduct in office. He was ordered to serve one year in jail and was placed on probation for five years.
According to criminal complaints, investigators discovered that Zebro used a county-issued credit card for $14,000 in personal purchases, ranging from gasoline to a satellite system. The thefts occurred between 1997 and when he left office in 2000.
“He had a good law enforcement career, but he tarnished the badge and hurt law enforcement in general,” Bygd said. “We’re going to have representation at the (funeral) services, but no honors, for that reason.”
Bygd added: “He destroyed public trust in law enforcement.”
Former Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith, who replaced Zebro as sheriff and held the position for 18 years, retiring in 2018, has the same conflicted memories as Bygd.
“He was a sheriff of a different era,” Smith said. “He was one who liked to flex that power. I would do that cautiously. He put us in an awkward situation when he got in trouble.”
Smith said he wants people to remember the good side of Zebro, such as his eagerness to work in the field.
“He knew how to work cases,” Smith said. “He loved working drug cases and doing all-night surveillance.”
On more than one occasion, Zebro willingly charged into a building to apprehend a suspect in a standoff situation.
“He knew (the suspect) well enough he felt he could go in and get them, with no one getting hurt,” Smith said.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk recalled meeting Zebro when Kowalczyk was a young officer, and they worked on some drug unit investigations together.
“He was very involved with his men,” he said.
Kowalczyk said he looked up to Zebro and admired him, which made the conviction so shocking. When Zebro was sentenced, he opted to serve the jail term in the Chippewa County Jail.
“It was very hard to go back and talk to him, and face him, when he was behind bars,” Kowalczyk said. “It was very difficult, seeing him in that position.”
As part of his sentence, Zebro was required to write a letter of apology to law enforcement and the general public. He also was ordered to pay $13,922 in restitution.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville.