As a group for people with early- to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners, the Stand in the Light Memory Choir often surprises audience members at their concerts.
“People expect us to do ‘Jingle bells, jingle bells,’” said choir member Iva Peck, singing that familiar refrain tunefully during a phone interview before finishing her thought: “elementary, kindergarten type music.”
One of the works for their concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd shows their ability to handle more challenging material. The group will premiere “Angels of Dementia,” which consists of Peck’s poetry. For the music, the group commissioned Dennis Luginbill, a local composer and music educator at DeLong Middle School.
Cathy Reitz, who has directed the choir since it began three years ago, talked about how the group’s shows impress listeners.
“We still have to say at the beginning, ‘This is not a sing-along,’” she said in a phone interview, going on to describe what might be an audience member’s mindset. “‘Well, you know they have dementia. That’s sad.’ And we just blow them out of the water.”
For the debut concert in fall 2016, the choir consisted of 21 people, nine of whom had a diagnosis of dementia. It has grown to 54 singers, 19 with a diagnosis.
Writing of angels
Peck joined at the outset and, besides singing in the group, has shared her gift for the written word and her commitment to awareness of memory loss.
“I have a real passion for dementia awareness because I have a long family history of it and I’m at high risk for memory loss myself,” she said, explaining that she cared for her mother and her grandmother, both of whom died in her home.
For all seven of the group’s concerts, including the Thursday show, Peck has written a medley, she said. When Reitz asked if her poems could be made into a song, she rewrote three of them, including one called “Angels of Love,” for “Angels of Dementia.”
As Peck read passages of the poems over the phone, it became clear how the works acknowledge the heartbreak that dementia brings but also capture the sweet and tender moments patients and caregivers can experience.
In an example of the latter, a prelude for “Angels of Dementia” titled “When I Am With You,” she reveals the feelings of someone with Alzheimer’s disease. The following lines open the poem: “When I am with you is a time I care about/When I am with you is a time I am glad about.”
“Well, it’s supposed to be the sad part and the good part,” she said. “People get pulled away when you’re caring for somebody with dementia, especially if it’s a caregiver at home, because it can be very frustrating, very stressful.”
Peck elaborated on the perspective she writes from: “Even though you don’t know who your loved one is, who your spouse is, you still love, honor and cherish them,” she said. “The caregiver does that when they’re caring for them and the person doesn’t remember them. When you get dementia, you would never wish that on your family.”
Favorite tunes
The choir’s concert on Thursday is titled “Our Songs.” In addition to “Angels of Dementia,” which “truly is our song,” Reitz said, the program features music that has been requested over the years.
As always, the opening selection is “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and “we do let the audience sing along with that,” Reitz said.
Their traditional closer is Jordan Smith’s “Stand in the Light,” the choir’s theme song. Also on the program will be music from “Singin’ in the Rain” as well as “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” and some folk songs.
While their performances are designed for enjoyment by the audience, the choir also has served to benefit the lives of the singers. Peck has been seeing a doctor regularly for three years, starting after she took a memory test through the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County and “failed miserably.”
Now, she said, “My memory has improved, and I do believe it’s because of the music and because Cathy encouraged me to write.”
Listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with dementia, the Mayo Clinic website says, adding that musical memories are often preserved in Alzheimer's disease patients because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease.
While Reitz knows the research is on her side, she has even more persuasive proof.
“I’m going to show you pictures of my choir,” she said.
Inspiring performances
Initially, Reitz wasn’t sure how long she would direct the Stand in the Light Memory Choir. A retired music educator, she continues to be an active performer on the regional scene by leading or helping with other choirs and singing in big bands and small groups. But the group’s first semester alone made Reitz, who lost a sister to dementia, an unabashed fan.
“Oh my god, that magic!” she said. “Every season I see it’s happened.”
She elaborated on how the choir members change from the time they walk in — “I call it the shuffle” — to when they begin making music.
“The magic is having the physical and emotional and mental change,” she said.
Further describing that magic, Reitz mentioned the most rewarding feedback she gets from the loved ones of the singers. As she put it, “The best thing someone can say to me after a concert -- it happens at least once after (every performance) -- ‘I saw them again.’”
The emotion in her voice made clear she’s moved and humbled by what the choir achieves and the response.
Peck surely knows how much the choir means, including the importance of the camaraderie.
“People come as did I wondering if anybody would understand my feelings on dementia,” she said. “You start to make friends and know that you’re not alone. So it takes away depression and isolation.”
Angels indeed.