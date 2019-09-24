Two Eau Claire men are accused of sexually assaulting a homeless woman at a Phoenix Park bathroom.
Kenneth P. Minck Jr., 58, and Steven Mwangelwa, 39, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault by use of force.
Signature bonds of $2,000 and $2,500 were set for Minck and Mwangelwa, respectively.
As conditions of bond, the men must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with the woman or Phoenix Park.
Minck and Mwangelwa return to court Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to investigate a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the men’s bathroom at the Phoenix Park farmer’s market pavilion.
A woman told police she is homeless and has been in Eau Claire less than two weeks.
At about 1 a.m., the woman said she walked by the Phoenix Park bathrooms and saw Mwangelwa sleeping in the area.
The woman went into the women’s restroom. When she got out, Mwangelwa was standing outside the door and forced her into the men’s bathroom.
“I think you meant to come in with me,” the woman said Mwangelwa told her.
Minck then came into the men’s bathroom.
Mwangelwa forced the woman to drink from a big soda cup.
The woman said the men then ripped off her clothes and had sex with her.
The woman said the assault lasted through the night.
The woman said she didn’t know when Minck left the restroom, but Mwangelwa left on his bicycle at about 6 a.m.
The woman said she was “in and out of it” because of whatever Mwangelwa forced her to drink.
She said both men held her down during the assault.
A witness told police Minck told her on Thursday that he had sex with a woman in the Phoenix Park bathroom.
Minck told the witness that the woman told him she was going to get a rape kit performed and call the police.
If convicted, Minck and Mwangelwa could each be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.