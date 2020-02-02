MENOMONIE -- The Off-Broadway hit comedy "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus LIVE!" will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E.
The production is a one-man fusion of theater and stand-up and is a lighthearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling book of the last decade by John Gray.
Moving through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. The show is definitely for adults but is designed to leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids.
Tickets to "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!" cost $60 and are available at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.