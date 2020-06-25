The men accused of shooting and killing two people in a rural Conrath home June 6 have been charged.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, was charged in Rusk County Court on Thursday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, operating a vehicle without consent, burglary with an armed weapon, two counts of theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Also charged is Joseph W. Falk, 17, who faces the same charges, except for the bail jumping offense.
Rosolowski and Falk are accused of shooting and killing Rosolowski’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski at their home N2208 Market Road.
Both men appeared in person in court, where they each waived the time limits in their cases. Both men will return to court Sept. 15 for a preliminary hearing. Rosolowski remains incarcerated on a $1 million cash bond, while Falk is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.