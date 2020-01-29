MENOMONIE — The Blugolds made the 25-mile journey eastbound to UW-Stout looking for redemption.
It was three weeks ago to the day that the Blue Devils ventured down to Eau Claire and upset the Blugolds in Zorn Arena. This time though, things were different. UWEC jumped ahead early and never looked back, reclaiming bragging rights in the War on I-94 with an 80-54 victory over UW-Stout on Wednesday night in Menomonie.
“We really wanted to come in here and win this one bad,” senior Blugold Cole Rabedeaux said. “Everyone was fired up.”
Rabedeaux did what he normally does for Eau Claire. He entered Wednesday night second in the WIAC in scoring with 19.9 points per game, trailing only UW-Whitewater’s Equan Ards. The 6-foot-1 Blugold almost equaled that total in the first half, shooting 8-for-11 from the field with 18 points before the break.
“I think the way Stout plays defense, they really like to get out in passing lanes,” Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. “When that happens it’s basically one-on-one for the guy with the basketball and there is really nobody better in the league than Cole at driving the ball and getting to the rim.”
With playing time limited in the second, Rabedeaux finished with a game-high 25 points, 22 coming inside the arc.
“My success in getting in the paint comes from my teammates' ability to find me in good closeout situations,” he said.
While he heated up for Eau Claire, Stout struggled from the floor. They committed nine first-half turnovers and shot just 27.3% from the field. The only thing keeping it close early was the Blue Devils' 3-point shooting.
“I thought our guys did a really good job defensively,” Siverling said. “The first time we played these guys we let them score way too many points and I thought tonight with the way we played defense that gave us some energy on the offensive side of the court.”
The Blugolds’ goal entering the game was to force the Blue Devils to shoot from the outside. Last time the teams met, Stout went 8-for-17 from 3-point range and shot 42.1% from the field.
On Wednesday, Stout scored just 18 points in the paint.
“We had a big emphasis on keeping them out of the paint and I think we executed that really well,” Rabedeaux said.
The Blue Devils were able to keep things close until the two-minute mark of the first half, when the Blugolds pulled away with a 10-0 run capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Luke Reader to make it 41-30 entering half.
The second half was all Eau Claire. The Blugolds came out of the break on an 18-4 run to put an end to any hope of a Stout comeback.
Luke Geiger scored a team-high 16 points for Stout. He was joined in double figures by Jon Ciriacks and freshman Kyle Jackson, who each scored 10. Ciriacks scored all of his points in the first half.
Stout coach Jim Lake declined to speak to media after the game.
Both teams will have Saturday off before returning to action on Wednesday. For the Blugolds, it’s off to UW-Oshkosh for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the 12-7 Titans. The Blue Devils will play host to UW-River Falls at 7 p.m.
UW-Eau Claire 80, UW-Stout 54
UW-Eau Claire: Cole Rabedeaux 25, Blake Wacholz 2, Cam Kuepers 9, Carter Brooks 9, Spencer Page 7, Adam Link 3, Sam Holtz 3, Luke Reader 13, Brock Voight 9, Luke Pannier 2.
UW-Stout: Kyle Jackson 10, Cliff McCray 2, TYreese Alexander 4, Luke Geiger 16, Jon Ciriacks 10, Jake Horton 2, Preston Briggs 2, Marcus Hill 6.
3-pointers: UW-Eau Claire 6 (Rabedeaux, Brooks, Page, Link, Reader 2), UW-Stout 5 (Jackson 2, Geiger, Ciriacks 2).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 41-30.