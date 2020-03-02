UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach Matt Siverling didn't shy away from the big dance at the end of the tunnel when he opened up the season at October’s media day.
“It’s not something that I use a lot in our terminology or try to put a lot of pressure on our team to make that our goal, but I really felt like we had a group of guys that were returning that that’s one of the things they really wanted to accomplish in their careers,” Siverling said of the NCAA Tournament. “I know that we had a group that would work for it.”
On Monday, those tourney-minded Blugold players officially accomplished their goal.
UW-Eau Claire will play Whitman at Saint John’s University in Minnesota in the first round of the DIII Tournament after receiving an at-large bid, marking the Blugolds’ first appearance in the tournament since 2001. It’s also UWEC’s first appearance under Siverling, in his eighth year as the Blugold bench boss.
“As a coach, this is something you dream of for your players,” said Siverling, who was a student at UW-Eau Claire the last time the Blugolds were in the tournament. “To have this group get the opportunity to do this is something really special.”
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.
UWEC’s fate was in the hands of the tournament selection committee after falling to UW-Oshkosh 78-72 in the WIAC Championship game late Saturday night, giving the Titans’ the league’s automatic qualifier.
UW-Eau Claire’s women’s basketball squad, which also fell to UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Championship game, did not make the field of 64.
An at-large bid was far from promised for the Blugolds’ men, who were described as “very nervous” on the NCAA Division III selection show.
“This is the team that was on the bubble when we were making our prognostications,” Dave McHugh of DIII Hoops said during the broadcast. “Eau Claire gets in because they had a really strong strength of schedule and got to the conference championship game.”
Players and Siverling confirmed the perception was real – there were some definite nerves between the UW-Oshkosh loss and the selection show Monday morning.
“Relief, that’s probably the first word that comes to mind,” Blugolds guard Cole Rabedeaux said of the announcement. “All last night I was stressed, rolling in bed, thinking, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to get in or not.’ ... When 11:30 rolled around and we turned on the selection show and I heard our name called, it’s probably the biggest relief I’ve felt in my life in a long time.”
Helping UWEC’s case were road victories against UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh and a schedule that featured a bevy of matchups with regionally ranked opponents.
“There were a couple games in there that you’d like to have back,” Siverling said of UWEC’s resume. “But then we had some games in there that really really helped us. We felt really good about it, but there are a lot of great teams out there, a lot of great teams that didn’t make the tournament.”
Whitman went 20-7 overall and 13-3 in the Northwest Conference, one game behind league-leaders Whitworth and Linfield. The Blues punched their ticket to the tournament by repeating as Northwest Conference Tournament champions, avenging a loss from earlier in the season against Whitworth.
Whitman is led by senior guard Andrew Vickers, who averages 17.4 points per game.
The next few days will feature plenty of scouting and figuring out the logistics of playing in an NCAA Tournament game. After all, it’s been a while since UW-Eau Claire went through this process.
“I was getting texts from guys I played with my freshman year that were seniors,” Blugolds guard Blake Wacholz said. “We were right on the bubble that year too. Just getting messages from them, it feels so good knowing we finally accomplished what we set out to do.”
Saint John’s will play Ripon in the second game of the Blugolds’ pod.
The WIAC got three teams in the men’s tournament – league tournament champion UW-Oshkosh and at-large selections UW-Eau Claire and UW-Platteville – and three in the women’s – league tournament champion UW-Oshkosh and at-large selections UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater.
The Blugolds’ women’s team’s omission from the tournament means UWEC’s four-player senior class of Hallee Hoeppner, Anna Graaskamp, Kelsey Bakken and Caryn Donahue have played their last games with the program.
Hoeppner, a preseason All-American, and Graaskamp will be particularly difficult to replace. The two were the only UWEC players to average double digit points this season, with Hoeppner putting up 14.5 points per game and Graaskamp 11.3.
“I knew I wanted to go somewhere where I’d play for four years and continue to love the game,” Hoeppner said following the WIAC title game. “Eau Claire has done that for me. I’m totally blessed to have these teammates and this coaching staff. It’s been nothing but a good time."
The Blugolds women went 18-10 overall and 10-4 in WIAC play, besting UW-Stevens Point and UW-La Crosse to earn a spot in the league’s tournament title bout. UWEC had a chance to equalize or win twice in the final 15 seconds Saturday but weren’t able to get that last bucket in a 52-50 loss to the Titans.