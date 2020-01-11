MENOMONIE — UW-Stout men’s basketball didn’t turn its first win under head coach Jim Lake into the Blue Devils’ first win streak under the second-year coach.
That’s expected when you go up against the defending national champions.
The Blue Devils hung around with the Titans into the start of the second half, but a 14-4 run helped push UW-Oshkosh ahead in an 83-69 victory Saturday at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
“They’re a national championship team for a reason,” UW-Stout guard Luke Geiger said. “We just sometimes didn’t have answers.”
The run was largely fueled by 3-pointers from Eddie Muench and free throws from Titans center Jack Flynn, who had at least two inches on all the Blue Devils’ rotation players. Free throws as a whole were also an issue, as the Titans got in the bonus early and were able to accumulate 18 shots from the charity stripe in the final 20 minutes. Seventeen of those went in.
“It was like a six minute stretch that got this distance,” Lake said. “And then they did a great job defending us.”
Forward Jon Ciriacks had another strong showing, putting up 25 points while grabbing nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to earn the upset against a Titans team currently receiving votes in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll.
“We probably wasted a really good game by Jon,” Lake said.
The Blue Devils went up early with a 7-3 run to open the game and stayed ahead for a majority of the first half. Adam Fravert gave the Titans’ their first lead when he hit from inside with 8:49 remaining before the break, part of an 12-2 Oshkosh run that put the visitors up 23-19.
Stout made sure that wasn’t the turning point, hanging a possession behind for much of the closing minutes of the first until Ciriacks worked his magic in the post on a second-chance attempt to tie the game at 27. TYreese Alexander put down an emphatic dunk to tie it again at 31 with 1:07 left, but Oshkosh’s Levi Borchert closed out the half to give the Titans a 33-31 advantage at the break.
UW-Stout was down five points when the 14-4 Oshkosh run began with 11:36 remaining in the second, kicked off by a 3-pointer by Muench. By the time the Blue Devils were able to string a pair of buckets together they were in a 10-point hole.
“That’s something we have to work on as a team,” Ciriacks said. “It takes experience and a lot of time. Sometimes we let it snowball like we did today and we need to put our foot down and say no more baskets.”
The Titans used an additional 10-2 run to really extinguish comeback hopes, going up by as much as 19 before Stout ended the game on a 6-1 burst.
Flynn scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, including six straight from the line.
“We really don’t have a true center,” Ciriacks said. “That guy’s 23 pounds heavier than all the guys we have. But at the same time, he got most of his buckets on free throws. We can’t be fouling him that far away from the basket. We’d rather make him score tough layups.”
Geiger had 16 points for the Blue Devils, while Alexander added 11. Ciriacks put up his second straight 20-plus point performance, having notched 23 in the Blue Devils’ War on I-94 victory against UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night.
“One thing I like about my game is I’m kind of versatile,” Ciriacks said. “If they put a bigger guy on me I’m able to go around him, if they put a smaller guy I can body him a little more.”
UW-Stout will head back to the road for a short trip to UW-River Falls Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“I don’t know what it is, we’re just not putting it together here in the building,” Lake said. “But none of these games get any easier. It’s going to be like this the rest of the way.”
UW-Oshkosh 83, UW-Stout 69
UW-Oshkosh (8-6, 2-1): Adam Fravert 14, Jack Flynn 17, Will Mahoney 17, Eddie Muench 15, Eric Peterson 6, Levi Borchert 11, Quinn Steckbauer 3.
UW-Stout (5-9, 1-2): TYreese Alexander 14, Jon Ciriacks 25, Luke Geiger 13, Josh Mericle 6, Cliff McCray 2, Kyle Jackson 6, Marcus Hill 3.
3-pointers: UW-Oshkosh 8 (Mahoney 2, Muench 3, Peterson 2, Steckbauer), UW-Stout 4 (Alexander, Ciriacks 3).
Halftime: UW-Oshkosh 33-31.