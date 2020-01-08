Head coach Jim Lake and UW-Stout men’s basketball has gone through its fair share of heartbreak and near wins in the year and a half since he took over the program.
They don’t have to worry about what could’ve or should’ve been against UW-Eau Claire after Wednesday night, though.
TYreese Alexander put down an emphatic dunk with 1:22 left to give the Blue Devils the lead and Stout survived a scare in the final minutes, securing an 80-79 rivalry victory at Zorn Arena. It marked Lake’s first win against the I-94 rivals and first win in WIAC play.
“I could try and play cool, but it means a lot,” Lake said. “These guys, we’ve been working and we’ve really been playing better. We just fall down in a moment or two.
“It’s just a process and we’re far from perfect. We’re far from done. We’ll have more bumps in the road, but it’s good to kick the door in on one, too.”
It didn’t come easy though, even when it appeared the Blue Devils had the game locked up. Josh Mericle hit a free throw with 28 seconds remaining to give Stout a 78-72 lead, but UW-Eau Claire’s Cole Rabedeaux came down the floor and hit a desperation 3-pointer.
Luke Geiger hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead back to five, but the Blugolds responded with another deep 3-pointer, this time from Carter Brooks.
Really turning up the heat on the Devils was a turnover on the ensuing inbound, sending UWEC’s Brock Voigt to the free throw line with three seconds left and a chance to tie.
He hit only one of two, but a jump ball after the miss gave the Blugolds one final chance with 1.3 seconds left. Stout’s Matt Newman made sure there wouldn’t be a buzzer beater, swatting away the inbound to end it.
“I think last year’s team and the team before that, we would have crumbled and lost the game, said UW-Stout’s Jon Ciriacks, who led the team with 23 points. “We got big rebounds down the stretch and we came together as one to play. That experience really helped us.”
A win against their archrival is always sweet, but the Blugolds’ success up until this point adds even more to the impressiveness of the Blue Devils’ triumph. UWEC went 9-2 in non-conference play and opened WIAC action on Saturday with a 66-59 victory against UW-Whitewater.
“I know they’re receiving votes in the Top 25,” Ciriacks said. “It makes it special. It shows that we can compete with anyone in the conference and anyone in the nation.”
The Blue Devils were hot from the start, going up 8-0 to start the second game of the UWEC vs. UW-Stout doubleheader. But UW-Eau Claire worked its way back, earning a tie at 11 and its first lead at 13-11 on a pair of Rabedeaux buckets.
Four lead changes and a tie later, UW-Eau Claire charged ahead on a trio of 3-point makes from Cam Kuepers to push the Blugolds ahead 30-24. UWEC led the rest of the first half, taking a 39-31 lead into the break.
Stout had another run at the start of the second, taking the lead back at 47-45 with a Ciriacks 3-pointer with 12:04 minutes remaining. It was close the rest of the way, with the teams entering the final minute and a half tied at 72.
The Blue Devils managed a few more successful plays down the stretch, though it came with plenty of heart burn.
“That’s usually the way it is,” Lake said. “They’re deep, they’ve got permission to go. Good players live for that. You’re not going to put out a good WIAC team without a struggle.”
UW-Stout returns to Johnson Fieldhouse on Saturday to host the defending champion UW-Oshkosh Titans, while the Blugolds head to the road to meet UW-Platteville.
“We’re starting to get a buy-in to what we’re doing, but it’s not going to get any easier on Saturday,” Lake said.