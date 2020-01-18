Menard Inc. and Mayo Clinic Health System top the list of Eau Claire County's largest property taxpayers for 2019.
Menards, after combining its multiple retail, manufacturing and corporate office properties in Eau Claire and the town of Union, ranks No. 1 with a total property tax bill of $2.85 million for 2019, according to Eau Claire County tax records.
That's based on an estimated total assessed value of the Eau Claire-based home improvement chain's county holdings of $172.06 million.
"We are proud we have been able to call Eau Claire home for the last half century or so that we have been in business," Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott said. "We thank the good Lord that we have been able to be prosperous enough to contribute financially to this wonderful community. We are all truly blessed to be able to live in the beautiful Chippewa Valley."
The top 10 property taxpayers in Eau Claire County will pay a total of $11.67 million for last year, according to a top 10 list compiled by the Eau Claire County Treasurer's Office at the request of the Leader-Telegram.
It's a list most property owners no doubt are happy they didn't make, even though they still may grumble about the size of their bill as the Jan. 31 deadline approaches for paying the first installment of 2019 property taxes.
"The companies on this list are all major employers, they pay good wages and they have a big economic impact on the community," said Aaron White, economic development manager for the city of Eau Claire.
The county's second-largest property taxpayer, Mayo Clinic Health System, will pay a total of $1.57 million for 2019 on taxable property assessed at $75.86 million, the county records show.
"We take pride in supporting the communities in which our patients and employees reside," said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for the health system's Northwest Wisconsin Region. "Additionally, as one of the largest employers in the region, our employees contribute to their respective communities through their individual tax payments."
Mayo Clinic Health System's high ranking, combined with two other major health care providers on the list, highlights the importance of the medical sector to the local economy, White said.
Marshfield Clinic Health System ranks fifth with a property tax bill of $1.32 million and MPT of Altoona, the holding company for OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, is seventh at $671,000.
The county's third-ranked property taxpayer is the Gerber/Nestle manufacturing plant on the city's west side. The company faces a tax bill of $1.42 million on its property assessed at $70.37 million.
"These are companies that are expanding, and that's positive for our tax base. It also provides a supportive story for a community that helps spur additional investment," White said, noting that prospective employers always want to know what companies are growing when evaluating potential sites in the city.
No. 4 on the list is Oakwood Mall, the regional shopping center that opened in 1986. It has a 2019 property tax bill estimated at $1.33 million for property assessed at $65.61 million.
Keystone Corp., formed in 1977 by Larson Cos. and Ayres Associates to develop about 900 acres in the Oakwood Hills area, lands at No. 6. The firm, which has evolved into a commercial real estate asset holding company, owns more than 25 buildings in the county, including those housing Shoppes at Oakwood, Ayres Associates, Wipfli and Red Robin.
Rounding out the top 10 are three investment real estate companies that own multiple properties in the county: No. 8, Haymarket Concepts, which is owned by Blugold Real Estate and owns the residential portion of the Haymarket Landing building that is part of the Confluence Project; No. 9, Prairie Park Property, a holding company owned by Rooney Properties that owns its apartments in the Prairie Park development; and No. 10, Arrowhead Properties, which owns one retail building, three office buildings and 280 apartments in the county.