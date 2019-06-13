Menards plans to reuse a vacant building next to its store on Eau Claire’s west side as an outlet for selling surplus goods.
The Eau Claire-based retailer is seeking approvals from the city to rezone the building at 2517 Truax Blvd., which had previously been used by a heating and cooling installation company.
The city’s Plan Commission will consider at its Monday night meeting to rezone the industrial property for commercial use. The City Council will then hold a hearing on June 24 before making the deciding vote on rezoning on June 25.
A city staff report states the rezoning request is consistent with Eau Claire’s comprehensive plan and compatible with surrounding properties.
The building is just north of the lumber yard entrance at Menards, 3210 N. Clairemont Ave.
Built in 1999, 2517 Truax Blvd. had been home to Indoor Comfort until 2017. That company now operates from a building on Spooner Avenue in Altoona.
City land records show Menards bought the building in 2017. The retailer’s plans filed with the city show that a new parking lot with 20 stalls would be created in front of the surplus store for customers.
At 5,760 square feet, the surplus store building is much smaller than the neighboring home improvement center. City records show the west side Menards has about 200,000 square feet of floor space, which does not include the lumber yard or outdoor portion of the garden center.
Menards does have an existing surplus store at 4605 Mill Run Road in front of its corporate headquarters facility along the North Crossing. The surplus store sells used commercial and industrial equipment as well as home good items below retail prices, according to Menards website.
Going to Gateway
Two area companies filed plans to add new buildings in a business park on Eau Claire’s north side.
Buesser Concrete and RSTC Enterprises are both seeking the Plan Commission’s approval for site plans that include new buildings set for Gateway Northwest Business Park.
Buesser Concrete, which is currently located at 3205 118th St., Chippewa Falls, is planning a new shop and office building in the Eau Claire business park. The 19,135-square-foot building is slated for construction on vacant land at 2680 Fortune Drive. The company does a variety of concrete installation projects for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
RSTC Enterprises makes and installs mounting systems for small satellite dishes and rooftop solar panels. Currently located at 2214 Heimstead Road, the company is planning a 16,000-square-foot building for 4680 Venture Drive.
Other Business
• Plans for a new building with restrooms and pavilion space in Owen Park will seek the commission’s recommendation on Monday night. The project will then go to the City Council on June 25 for a final vote.