MENOMONIE -- A Menomonie downtown business is a finalist in a main street makeover contest.
Ted’s Pizza Palace, 306 Main Street E., is one of five businesses across the state vying to be the winner of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s annual Main Street Makeover Contest.
The winning business will receive $10,000 in spring for upgrades to its storefront. In addition the business will receive personalized technical assistance to implement the changes that could include interior and exterior design improvements or assistance in boosting the business’s image and operations.
The winner will be announced later this month.
Ted’s Pizza Palace has been in Menomonie since 1970, and it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary as a part of the community this coming year. The business is owned and operated by second-generation owners Dmitri and Kim Gounikis. If selected as the Main Street Makeover Contest winner, the funds will be used to expand seating, upgrades to the dining area and the addition of online ordering. Winning would help establish the business for a third generation as Zachary Gounikis looks to take over the business in the coming years.
The other four finalists are First Class Cosmetology in Beloit, Chefusion in Green Bay, Flex & Burn in Kenosha and Kingsley Crossing in Shullsburg. Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in Watertown was awarded in 2019 while Annie’s Fountain City Cafe in Fond du Lac was named the winner in 2018.
The Main Street Makeover Contest is in its fourth year as part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a main street revitalization program by the WEDC. For more information on the Wisconsin Main Street Program visit wedc.org/MainStreet.