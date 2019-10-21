A Menomonie manufacturer of animal health and nutritional products plans to create 199 new jobs over the next three years with a $2.5 million expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.
Vets Plus, 302 Cedar Falls Road, was founded in 1990 by CEO Raj Lall. The company has six production facilities within a 10-mile radius of Menomonie. Vets Plus manufactures and distributes animal health and nutrition products, such as vitamin supplements, dental sticks, electrolytes, probiotics and feed additives.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack was thrilled the company is staying in the area and expanding its operations. He likes their longevity in the area, and how they improve the quality of life for employees.
“We’ll do everything in our power to promote them and help them in business,” Knaack said Monday.
The state's unemployment rate has been about 3 percent all year, and Knaack said adding nearly 200 jobs would likely mean drawing more people to live in the city.
“It pushes the mayor and my staff to push for more single-family homes, apartments, living quarters, so businesses like Vets Plus can come here and have employees,” Knaack said.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is providing up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. WEDC communications director David Callender said his organization was impressed with Vets Plus’ application.
“This is a company that has very solid results in Wisconsin, and is adding up to 199 new jobs. Those are the things we look for in applications,” Callender said. “And those tax credits would be based on meeting those job numbers.”
Callender described the company as providing high-paying jobs.
“The average pay would be $18.92 per hour; that is what their employees get, and we anticipate it would be in the same range,” Callender said. “The company has always indicated it will meet these (wage) targets.”
In 2017, Vets Plus acquired Steel Dog, a dog toy business. In 2018, they purchased Merrick’s, a producer of tablets, powders and electrolytes in the animal industry.
Company officials didn’t return calls for comment Monday.
In a statement, Lall said:
“Menomonie has been the home of Vets Plus and my family for 30 years, and I feel blessed with the tremendous support we’ve received from the local community. This commitment to expanding our manufacturing capacity in our hometown reaffirms our pride in this wonderful community.”
The project includes the expansion of the Vets Plus facility at 902 Stokke Parkway and the renovation of a facility at 4602 Domain Drive. The Stokke Parkway site expansion involves adding 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space that will allow Vets Plus to add new capacity to its soft chew supplement manufacturing line to meet growing customer demand. This expansion will result in the creation of 139 full-time positions, the press release states.
At the Domain Drive site, the renovation will transform an existing 55,000-square-foot building into a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. The new facility, which is expected to create 60 new positions, will enable the company to produce drug products, including pet medicines in Vets Plus’ soft chew matrix, under the subsidiary name Noble Pharma. Noble Pharma is a contract development and manufacturing organization for pharmaceutical products, fully owned by Vets Plus.
An economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 352 additional jobs in the region, the WEDC reports. Those 551 total new jobs are expected to generate $4.5 million in state income tax revenue over a five-year period.
“It’s exciting to see Wisconsin-based businesses like Vets Plus expand,” state Sen. Patty Schachtner said in the press release. “Western Wisconsin is growing, and continued investment by Vets Plus is a testament to the skilled workers and great opportunities in our region.”