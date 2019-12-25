Ashley DeMuth’s goal of bringing the community together remains the same.
But now she’ll be doing so in a new role.
DeMuth has been selected as the new CEO of the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves as the director of United Way of Dunn County and will assume her new role beginning Jan. 2. She will replace Jody Hagman.
“I am thrilled to be joining the chamber,” DeMuth said. “They have a dynamic team who are passionate about our business community. I cannot wait to meet our member businesses and learn about their industry and how to strengthen partnerships throughout the greater Menomonie area.”
As chamber CEO DeMuth will work to carry out the mission of the chamber in strengthening member business and stimulating regional prosperity. She will be working to recruit new members and create beneficial programming for current chamber members. DeMuth’s fiscal, program and operations management experience will be beneficial to the role, the chamber said in a news release.
“Ashley is an excellent addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role,” chamber president elect Carmen Trimble said. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and we are thrilled she explored our opportunity and accepted our offer.”
DeMuth hopes she is able to continue some of the partnerships she developed working with United Way. Similar to her role at United Way, her job will continue to be about bringing organizations and people together. She will now use those skills she developed leading the local United Way in a more business way, DeMuth said.
“It’s just really a great way to still utilize my expertise and knowledge in that sense and still be able to bring the community together,” DeMuth said.
DeMuth is looking to remodel some current programs. She wants the chamber to have a strong focus on its members. The success of the chamber is about the programs and participation by local businesses, DeMuth said. Members have many opportunities for exposure and ways for businesses to get involved in the community and the chamber can be a bridge between the community and businesses, she said.
“We’re going to the drawing board and we’re going to be thinking about some ways to get businesses to increase participation for their employees and their leadership teams and really give them the value that they deserve for that business membership,” DeMuth said.