Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery and the city of Menomonie agreed to a letter of intent during a City Council closed session on Monday, said Mayor Randy Knaack.
The cheese producer plans to open a third manufacturing location in the city’s north industrial park. The letter of intent states the building would be 52,000 square feet in size, but Knaack wouldn’t rule out it growing even larger.
“They’ll bring that back to their board to ratify it,” Knaack said Tuesday. “They need final approval from their membership.”
According to the letter of intent, the cheese manufacturer is looking for approximately 16 acres in one of the city’s tax increment financing districts. The city would sell the property to the cheese maker “for $45,000 per acre, written down to $1 per acre as an incentive to the developer.” The city also would provide incentives, based on the guaranteed minimum assessed value of the property, with those dollars to be used for site improvements. Construction would be complete by Dec. 31, 2021.
The building would be both a cheese processing facility and a retail store. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery would create 58 full-time equivalent jobs by Dec. 21, 2023.
Knaack stressed that nothing has been solidified, but the two parties are working together to get the project moving.
Randy Eide, Menomonie public works director, was upbeat about the process.
“We’re excited about the possibility of them coming here,” Eide said.
Eide said the goal is to have a developer’s agreement in place by June 1.
“We have some more work to do,” Eide said.
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery already has a location in Comstock, along with its main site in Ellsworth, where the company produces 180,000 pounds of cheese curds daily.
Paul Bauer, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery president, didn’t immediately return calls Tuesday.