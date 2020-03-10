MENOMONIE — The school board Monday night discussed the possibility of creating a student bill of rights.
Board member Chris Freeman, who drafted a list of rights from comments submitted to the board after a student council listening session at the high school, said the bill is a way to communicate the district's bullying policy directly to students, parents and teachers. Making a video with a value statement isn't enough, he said. The board needs to provide something beyond having the intention that the board's bullying statement will have a positive impact.
"This student bill of rights is trying to create an understandable framework by which they can understand these expectations that we have for students," Freeman said, "and our values in terms of the way in which they realized them in our schools are exceptionally important."
Board member Dan Paulson contacted the Wisconsin School Board Association and the group recommended that it be a part of a student handbook, he said.
District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said the handbook is designed to clearly define board policies to families and students. He cautioned the board in speaking through value statements as it may not align with laws at the state and federal level.
"If you as a school board are going to set something that is not in alignment with state law, or not in alignment with federal laws, discrimination laws, as a board you could be setting conflicting policies," he said.
Freeman said he's looking for a more immediate effect and to provide the schools with something the students see each day when entering the building. It's about communicating to the community that their concerns are being heard and are being addressed, he said.
"This is really simple; it’s seven rights that students should have when in our schools," Freeman said. "It should not buried in a student handbook. It can be in a student handbook, but this is about addressing the fact that students, parents and the community have been asking for us to take action on bullying for a long time."
Styer suggested the bill of rights be done through the handbook and then have the individual schools use it in a way that is clearly presented to students.
Zydowsky will consult with principals, students and WASB and re-write the bill of rights. It would then be brought back before the board for discussion at an April meeting.