Menomonie is taking steps for a clean energy future.
The City Council Monday night adopted a resolution to join state, county and local agencies to ensure all electricity in the state is carbon-free by 2050. Steps to reach that goal include target reductions of 25 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040.
The resolution states the goal aligns with goals set forth in the Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement signed by the city in 2005 and the city's 2016-2036 comprehensive plan for utilities to "promote energy and natural resource conservation methods and increased use of renewable energy sources."
Mayor Randy Knaack said this is a step in the right direction and it will start the process of planning to reach these goals.
"I know it’s going to take some work on the city’s behalf in the next 30 years but I think it’s a movement forward," he said.
City Administrator Lowell Prange said the city received about 15 emails of support for the resolution that were provided to council members on Monday.
Council member Ryland Erdman said the resolution fits with other goals the city has, such as cleaning up Lake Menomin. Moving forward, Erdman said, the city can look at low-cost options that use clean energy for building codes for new homes and commercial buildings.
"We’ll achieve multiple goals through this resolution I feel," Erdman said.
Another option moving forward is providing hybrid vehicles for city police or city staff, council member Mary Solberg said. During the current pandemic it feels like people don't have much control over what happens, she said, but this is a way for the city to show it values the improvement of the environment.
"I think it is very much the right thing to do," Solberg said. "In this time, we really have no control over anything it seems, but we’re looking at this and I know it’s a resolution but we’re stating that we want to do something that will better our environment."
In other matters:
• The mayor's emergency proclamation has been extended from April 26 until the end of Dunn County's emergency declaration.
• A developer's, real estate and wastewater collection treatment agreements with Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery were approved as the cheesemaker looks to add a third plant to its operation with a site in Menomonie's north industrial park.