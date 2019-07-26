MENOMONIE — Mark and Beverly Deyo-Svendsen of Menomonie believe in supporting the four H’s: hunger, housing, health care and higher education.
The Deyo-Svendsens were instrumental in providing five-year seed money that helped start the Fostering Success program at UW-Stout in 2013. The program provides guidance and resources for youth who have been in foster care, homeless or orphaned and who have an interest in pursuing higher education.
“It allowed the program to get started and to be able to plan out things,” said Angela Ruppe, UW-Stout director of Fostering Success and Student Support Services. “Without their contribution, I don’t think the program would be here now. It allowed the program to have a little time and space to start and grow.”
Fostering success educates students coming to UW-Stout about grants and scholarships as well as provides supplemental advising about courses and resources, providing a safety net and sense of belonging to empower youth. “We want them to feel college is a place for them and know there is a place for them here,” Ruppe said.
The Deyo-Svendsens, recently named Dunn County 2018 Outstanding Philanthropists by the Chippewa Valley Fund Raising Professionals, know the importance of investing in people.
“When we invest in people in need, the return is always there,” said Mark, vice chairman of practice for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Department of Family Medicine and a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Cedar Menomonie. “Ultimately it’s good for all of us.”
Mark and Beverly were surprised by the award. “I didn’t believe it,” Beverly said. “It’s exciting, but it’s humbling.”
The couple for years made most of their donations anonymously or through the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
Growing up in Maplewood, Minn., Mark’s family provided a home to about 75 foster care children over the years, some for a day or two up to four years. His father was a social worker, and his mother loved caring for children. Beverly grew up in south St. Paul in a single-mother household.
“We both come from modest means,” Mark said. “Having enough to provide for ourselves and others is new for us. We just hope it will encourage other people who are able to go and help others.”
In May, Fostering Success received a $3,700 grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County. The money will be used to help support a summer overnight camp for youths interested in pursuing higher education. Since 2014 the camp has provided a one- or two-night experience for nearly 100 youth.
“This year, because of your generous gift, we are able to offer this experience for two nights for the youth who attend. In supporting these talented youth, you are helping to ensure that they are reaching their potential individually, contributing to our community and changing future generations for the better,” Ruppe told the foundation.
Support makes all the difference in student success, Ruppe noted. Nationally, 20% of youth coming out of the foster care system apply for college and only 3% graduate. “We are missing their talents,” Ruppe said. “Access without support is not really an opportunity. It is not a true opportunity if we are not supporting their needs on campus.”
Beverly said it is important to support those who have been in foster care with finances, learning how college works and help them find jobs and housing. “They need extra support to navigate higher education,” she said. “It is trying to replace what a family would do. I think the payoff is helping them gain independence and become contributing members of the community. Education is the way to secure independence.”
Other UW System schools have looked to the UW-Stout program as a model. UW-Milwaukee launched a Fostering Success program in 2017.