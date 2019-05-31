MENOMONIE — Around Vue Vang’s neck hangs a necklace with the photo of General Vang Pao, who led Hmong soldiers as they aided U.S. troops during the Vietnam War.
The Menomonie High School student carries the picture with him at all times, drawing inspiration from the Hmong leader’s teachings.
“He helped us as much as he could,” Vue said.
Born in Thailand in 2001, Vue came to America with his family in 2005 as they sought education and opportunity like many Hmong people had done before them.
“They’ve been running for a really long time to cross over the Mekong River to get over to Thailand to get to America for education,” Vue said.
His parents were insistent that he get a good education and his mother would not tolerate him skipping classes.
“She always yelled at me if I didn’t go to school,” Vue said of his mother, Blia Lor.
A couple years ago his mother suffered a debilitating stroke, requiring his father, Sai Dang Vang, to quit working so he could care for Blia with other family members helping out as well. On the early morning of April 16, Blia died at the family’s rural Elk Mound home.
“It’s still been really rough for us,” Vue said.
In the two months leading to graduation, Vue had several excused absences to spend time with his mother and then attend her three-day funeral, completing his coursework while also grieving alongside his family.
“I wanted to make my mom proud of me,” he said. “Even though she passed away, I 100 percent know she’s still with me and will help me get through stressful times.”
He’ll be thinking of her as he gets his high school diploma on Sunday afternoon along with other Menomonie High School students.
Principal David Munoz said he’s impressed at how well Vue has handled the recent passing of his mother — better than many adults would take a close family member’s death, he added.
As a second-generation immigrant, Munoz said he feels some kinship with Vue and talks with him pretty much every day at school.
“He’s so positive,” Munoz said.
Vue credits his mother with his positive outlook and he learned perseverance from his dad.
“I don’t give up on things I like to do,” he said.
Ever since he could walk, Vue has had a limp, which he said is from nurses damaging his right leg when they were trying to administer medication with a needle when he was a newborn. A surgery during his sophomore year failed to correct his limp, but he’s chosen to adapt to it and not let it hold him back.
“I was like, you know what, forget it,” he said.
During his junior and senior years, he’s played on the school’s junior varsity soccer team as a striker and midfield player — positions that cover a large part of the playing field and require a lot of running.
Before arriving in Menomonie in 2015, Vue’s family had lived in California, Minneapolis and Iowa, usually moving to be closer to relatives.
In elementary and middle school, Vue Vang recalls classmates asking but also sometimes teasing him about his ethnicity.
“People would always ask who am I?” he said.
Fellow students asked if he was Japanese, Chinese or from another Asian country. When he’d reply that he’s Hmong, they had more questions and he didn’t have all the answers when he was younger.
“There was a day I came home and asked my dad, ‘who is Hmong?’” Vue recalls.
In search of more about his people’s past than what his family knew, Vue did his own research. He learned how the Hmong lived in the mountains of Laos and were proficient at farming, but had faced persecution in their homeland, which led many to travel across the border to Thailand. He also saw videos of General Pao’s speeches, which struck a deep chord in Vue.
“To me, it’s really important, all of his speeches,” Vue said.
Vue quotes Pao’s teachings about caring for fellow Hmong people and gaining respect through diligence.
“Just do what you do and one day they’ll know who we are,” Vue said.
Vue did see the general at two Hmong celebrations while the family lived in California, but didn’t have the chance to speak with him. When Pao died in 2011, Vue’s father flew out to attend the funeral, but Vue couldn’t go because the price of an extra airplane ticket wasn’t in the family’s budget.
Prior to coming to Menomonie High School, Vue hadn’t gotten much formal help with his English skills at his previous schools. At Menomonie, he’s been in the school’s English-as-a-second-language program and is fluent, though he says he still has a hard time reading and saying some of the more difficult words.
He might just be modest.
“He’s got some serious language skills,” Principal Munoz said of the student.
In addition to Hmong and English, Vue also speaks some Thai.
Vue’s father, now a painter, previously worked as an auto mechanic, which Vue is planning to go to school for now.
Last year he took an auto shop class at Menomonie High, giving him a head start on the courses he intends to pursue in the fall at Chippewa Valley Technical College.