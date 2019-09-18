The Menomonie Housing Authority has agreed to drop a ban on firearms in its properties after a challenge by a conservative law firm.
The Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, on behalf of Menomonie resident Tom Chapin, agreed last week to a settlement with the Housing Authority in which the agency agreed to stop enforcing a lease provision that prohibited firearms and to remove the gun ban from all leases by April 2020, WILL announced Wednesday.
“Citizens do not have to give up their constitutional rights based on where they decide to live,” said WILL deputy counsel Tom Kamenick, who called the ban a violation of the Second Amendment.
As a result of the ban, Chapin, a military veteran, said he has been forced to pay $50 a month for off-site safe storage of his firearms since moving in spring 2017 from Ohio to a Menomonie Housing Authority unit.
After being involved in gun rights advocacy in Ohio, Chapin said he decided to look into the legality of the Menomonie lease agreement clause and was directed to WILL earlier this year.
“I thought it was a violation of my constitutional rights, so I went ahead and pursued it,” Chapin said. “They really shouldn’t be able to say what I can and can’t do in my own apartment.”
Chapin said he is pleased with the case’s resolution and added that he still keeps his firearms locked in a gun safe.
Menomonie Housing Authority officials didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages seeking comment.
In a May 2019 letter to the Housing Authority, Kamenick urged an end to the gun ban, writing, “We are aware of no ban on firearm ownership by residents of public housing that has survived a legal challenge. The Authority’s ban plainly violates the constitutional rights of Mr. Chapin and all other residents of the Authority’s housing.”
WILL indicated the city of Menomonie’s Housing Authority, which provides subsidized housing at income-based rents, agreed to stop enforcing the ban upon receipt of the letter, and both parties signed a formal agreement Friday.
Asked about potential safety concerns, Kamenick maintained a gun ban probably wouldn’t be effective anyway because anyone inclined to pursue dangerous criminal activity with a firearm would be unlikely to obey the rule.
The case is not an isolated incident, Kamenick said, noting that similar gun bans have been successfully challenged in Illinois, California and Delaware.
In April, a federal judge in Illinois ruled that the East St. Louis Housing Authority’s rule prohibiting public housing tenants from owning a firearm was unconstitutional. A lawsuit, brought on behalf of a woman who said she needed a firearm to protect herself from an abusive ex-husband, contended the ban was discriminatory against the poor because it did not give them the same right to bear arms that people who can afford private housing enjoy.
Kamenick encouraged public housing residents to review their leases for such clauses.
“Those are things government just can’t do,” Kamenick said. “It’s important for people to be able to protect themselves, their family and their property.”