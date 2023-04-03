Hahn_Travis_031919

Travis Hahn

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man who was charged for his seventh drunk-driving offense, then was a fugitive for more than a year, has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

Travis W. Hahn, 43, 2255 Wilson St., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Chippewa County Court. As part of a plea deal, charges of OWI-7 and failing to install an ignition interlock device were read-in and dismissed. Under state law, OWI-7 carries a mandatory minimum three years in prison.